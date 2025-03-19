DevOps

Turn chaos into confidence: 5 benefits of chaos engineering

Find out how you can benefit from chaos engineering and performance testing. What is chaos engineering? Chaos engineering is the practice of intentionally introducing disruptions…

Madison Hicks profile picture
Madison Hicks

March 19, 20253 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
hand reaching in from right side to adjust a dial that indicates performance; they are turning up performance to

Find out how you can benefit from chaos engineering and performance testing.

What is chaos engineering?

Chaos engineering is the practice of intentionally introducing disruptions and failures into a system to test its resilience and identify weaknesses before they cause real problems. By simulating random or controlled chaos—like server crashes, network outages, or database failures—organizations can observe how their systems respond under stress and make improvements to ensure they can handle unexpected situations in production. This proactive approach helps teams build more robust, fault-tolerant systems, minimizing downtime and improving overall reliability.

What are the benefits of chaos engineering?

1. Increased confidence in production

    Chaos engineering allows teams to proactively test and validate how their systems behave under extreme or unexpected conditions. By simulating failures and disruptions in a controlled environment, teams gain confidence that the production system can withstand real-world issues without causing service outages or affecting users.

    2. Improved system resilience

    Regularly subjecting systems to chaos engineering practices helps identify weak spots or failure points in the architecture. This proactive approach enables teams to fix vulnerabilities, ensuring the system can recover quickly and maintain functionality even in the face of unexpected disruptions. Chaos engineering also helps organizations stay compliant with the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

    3. Better incident response

    By simulating incidents in a controlled manner, chaos engineering prepares incident response teams for real-world scenarios. It helps them refine their detection, diagnosis, and remediation processes, ensuring that when actual incidents occur, the teams can react swiftly and minimize downtime or customer impact.

    4. Better understanding of system behavior

    Chaos engineering provides deeper insights into how complex systems behave under stress, allowing teams to observe interactions between different components. This knowledge helps teams optimize system performance and design more reliable, fault-tolerant systems by anticipating how various elements will react during failures.

    5. Continuous improvement culture

    The practice of chaos engineering fosters a mindset of constant learning and iteration. Teams are encouraged to continuously test, measure, and improve their systems, ensuring they stay adaptable and resilient, which leads to more reliable products over time and a culture of proactive problem-solving.

    How can I implement chaos engineering?

    OpenText performance engineering solutions offer a variety of ways to harness the power of chaos engineering. Through integrations with our trusted partners, Gremlin and Steadybit, we make it easy for you to embrace and overcome chaos with confidence. Explore the supported integrations below:

    Ready to conquer chaos? Explore the following resources:

    Share this post

    Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
    Madison Hicks avatar image

    Madison Hicks

    Madison Hicks is a Product Marketing Manager for OpenText Application Delivery. She leads product marketing efforts for performance engineering solutions like OpenText LoadRunner Professional, LoadRunner Enterprise, and Service Virtualization. A proud yellow jacket, she graduated from Georgia Tech and resides in Atlanta, GA.

    See all posts

    More from the author

    Boost collaboration and ensure top quality with OpenText™ Enterprise Performance Engineering
    DevOps

    Boost collaboration and ensure top quality with OpenText™ Enterprise Performance Engineering

    Having a robust performance engineering strategy—and a solution to support it—is crucial for businesses across all industries. As digital transformation continues, application complexity increases, making…

    November 15, 2024

    3 min read

    Maximize application performance with OpenText™ Professional Performance Engineering
    DevOps

    Maximize application performance with OpenText™ Professional Performance Engineering

    As applications evolve and user demands increase, it has never been more critical to ensure your applications perform reliably under any conditions. Performance engineering plays…

    November 15, 2024

    4 min read

    Achieve cloud load testing excellence with OpenText™ Core Performance Engineering
    DevOps

    Achieve cloud load testing excellence with OpenText™ Core Performance Engineering

    Performance engineering is an essential part of ensuring that applications are resilient, and customers are satisfied. Preventing performance outages and delivering a seamless user experience…

    November 15, 2024

    4 min read

    Stay in the loop!

    Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

    How can we help?