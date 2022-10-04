Fuel digital customer journeys with hyper-personalized communications

Communication is an essential ingredient when it comes to building strong customer relationships. Take yours to the next level by transforming customer communications into exceptional experiences. OpenTextTM Experience Cloud 22.4 introduces new capabilities to improve digital-first communications.

OpenTextTM Exstream integrates dynamic charts, enabling broader enterprise collaboration for business authors. Dynamic charting in statements and financial communications is a great way to visually represent data to customers, increasing its effectiveness. It’s a tool to help communicators explain complex concepts to different audiences.

A laptop displays Exstream’s digital-first design and charting capability.

An integration to OpenText Media Management allows for seamless media content inclusion. The update includes enhanced engagement and expansion into the communication’s visual data that allows business users the ability to efficiently integrate approved media content as part of their authoring responsibilities.

Electronic signature added to workflows

Users can natively integrate electronic signatures into the communication design tool. OpenText Core Signature can be natively integrated, providing an end-to-end delivery to archive solution.

Strengthen customer journeys with orchestration

OpenText Experience Cloud 22.4 broadens native capabilities to deliver new notification channels, execute eSignature workflows, enable true archive and extend tracking and reporting through analytics. The updates harness of the power of Exstream’s engine to enable the fastest communications processing on the market. Marketers need to shift from events to journeys in order to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Communication orchestration on OpenText Exstream.

Design for a digital-first paradigm

Brands need new digital-first communications capabilities that improve consistency, relevancy, responsiveness and efficiency across the customer journey and across new digital channels and formats. OpenText Experience CXM combines our industry-leading communications products – Exstream and Notifications – with data and content products – TeamSite, CDP, CXI and Media Management – in a unified, cohesive solution for creating, authoring and delivering communications across all touchpoints. An intuitive design environment offers flexibility in content creation and re-use across multiple channels. All features provide for a significant reduction in development and design costs and improved time to market for communication updates. The back-end orchestration includes new processes to deliver on these communications including notification channels like push and SMS.

Deliver communication-centric experiences with confidence

OpenText Experience CXM brings key native capabilities for one single source of the truth: customer communications, employee and customer portals, messaging, archiving, rich media asset management, customer profiling and journey orchestration. It can also leverage tools from OpenText’s other offerings, including Core Signature, Experience AI and Experience DXM. All capabilities are delivered in a role-based, integrated and intuitive solution.

Solve for new business communication needs like content relevancy, communication consistency and responsiveness with one trusted, end-to-end enterprise vendor. Learn more.