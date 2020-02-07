TechnologiesCustomer Experience

Ensuring business continuity during emergencies

OpenText cloud remote access enables business continuity for engineering

Kris Mills Send an email 11 hours ago
1 minute read

Business continuity can be a challenge when virus breakouts, natural disasters or political upheaval lead to travel bans. While protecting the health of employees and mitigating the risk of spreading the virus are vital, businesses must continue to function and minimize disruption in productivity.

For example, the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has recently been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization. The outbreak is impacting people and businesses across the globe. Chinese health authorities have placed at least 15 cities on lockdown, and most companies are restricting travel to the Far East and limiting travel globally. Many companies in Asia and elsewhere are also implementing “work from home” precautions.

Many industries such as engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, and financial services rely heavily on graphics-intensive applications that reside on office workstations or servers normally accessed within a local or wide area network. Not being able to access these systems could have a significant impact on business continuity. A good cloud remote access strategy can help companies to achieve business continuity and maintain productivity in challenging times.

OpenText™ Exceed™ TurboX allows users to remotely access mission-critical applications without getting on a plane or even going into the office. Exceed TurboX offers blazing fast remote access with unmatched security and stability to even the most graphically demanding and content-sensitive Windows and Linux applications with nothing more than a laptop and a browser. Exceed TurboX will help you keep your Engineering workforce active and provide business continuity during virus outbreaks or natural disasters. Most importantly, users can continue to collaborate with remote users using supercharged screen sharing and even the ability to pass control back and forth enabling real-time collaboration.

Learn more

Skeptical about the performance of remote access to graphically demanding applications such as CAD, @ANSYS, Inc. or CATIA? Come see for yourself in a live webinar on February 19th where we will show an actual remote session connected across 4000 miles of public internet. Register today.

You can learn more about Exceed TurboX cloud remote access by visiting our website or read our blogs to learn how to overcome resistance to remote access in engineering and how Philips Healthcare advances fast, accurate diagnosis with Exceed TurboX.

Show More
Kris Mills

Kris Mills

Kris is the Director of Product Marketing for Portfolio, an OpenText business unit offering many process optimization and collaboration solutions including Brava! Universal HTML5 Viewer and ETX high-speed remote access. Kris has over 20 years’ experience in product marketing, pre-sales, product branding, software design, and development.

Related Articles

Photo of How prepared is your IT department for the next legal hold?

How prepared is your IT department for the next legal hold?

1 day ago
Photo of Behind the scenes work is key to CPOE success

Behind the scenes work is key to CPOE success

2 days ago
Photo of Top 2020 trends in cloud adoption

Top 2020 trends in cloud adoption

1 week ago
Photo of Connect with Singapore via the PEPPOL e-invoicing network

Connect with Singapore via the PEPPOL e-invoicing network

1 week ago
Back to top button
Close