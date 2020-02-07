Ensuring business continuity during emergencies

Business continuity can be a challenge when virus breakouts, natural disasters or political upheaval lead to travel bans. While protecting the health of employees and mitigating the risk of spreading the virus are vital, businesses must continue to function and minimize disruption in productivity.

For example, the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has recently been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization. The outbreak is impacting people and businesses across the globe. Chinese health authorities have placed at least 15 cities on lockdown, and most companies are restricting travel to the Far East and limiting travel globally. Many companies in Asia and elsewhere are also implementing “work from home” precautions.

Many industries such as engineering, manufacturing, life sciences, and financial services rely heavily on graphics-intensive applications that reside on office workstations or servers normally accessed within a local or wide area network. Not being able to access these systems could have a significant impact on business continuity. A good cloud remote access strategy can help companies to achieve business continuity and maintain productivity in challenging times.

OpenText™ Exceed™ TurboX allows users to remotely access mission-critical applications without getting on a plane or even going into the office. Exceed TurboX offers blazing fast remote access with unmatched security and stability to even the most graphically demanding and content-sensitive Windows and Linux applications with nothing more than a laptop and a browser. Exceed TurboX will help you keep your Engineering workforce active and provide business continuity during virus outbreaks or natural disasters. Most importantly, users can continue to collaborate with remote users using supercharged screen sharing and even the ability to pass control back and forth enabling real-time collaboration.

Skeptical about the performance of remote access to graphically demanding applications such as CAD, @ANSYS, Inc. or CATIA?

You can learn more about Exceed TurboX cloud remote access by visiting our website or read our blogs to learn how to overcome resistance to remote access in engineering and how Philips Healthcare advances fast, accurate diagnosis with Exceed TurboX.