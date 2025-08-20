Charting the Future for OpenText: AI in Context with OpenText Business Clouds   

At OpenText, our cloud strategy isn’t just about platforms — it’s about empowering customers to connect, protect, and elevate their business. With information management for AI, we are building the intelligent fabric of modern enterprise transformation.

Reimagining the Future of Work

When information lives in one place, it becomes a single source of truth—enabling faster decisions, clearer accountability, and smarter automation. It empowers teams to triage issues, strengthen security posture, and act with confidence. If you can see it, you can manage it — and then you can leverage it. Here is how we are advancing the game with each OpenText Cloud:

Content Cloud is the cornerstone of secure information management. In an AI-first world, content is no longer static — it’s dynamic, searchable, and actionable. Our platform helps customers protect intellectual property, unify experiences, and automate workflows. Whether it’s archiving, eDiscovery, knowledge discovery, or simply enterprise integrations, we enable organizations to manage content confidently and compliantly.

Experience Cloud redefines customer engagement. As businesses shift toward CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service), our cloud delivers hyper-personalized, multichannel journeys that elevate both customer and employee experiences. With OpenText Experience Cloud, we empower digital knowledge workers to unlock insights and deliver immersive, compliant communications across web, mobile, and messaging platforms with generative AI.

Business Network Cloud connects global ecosystems. From B2B/EDI integration to supply chain optimization, we enable secure, traceable, and authenticated data exchanges. Our APIs and partner networks ensure seamless collaboration across industries and geographies. And our AI-powered command centers help customers triage insights, actions, and resolutions within supplier networks efficiently.

Observability & Service Management Cloud brings visibility and control to IT operations. From universal discovery to AI-led service desks, we help customers reduce outages, optimize performance, and manage vulnerabilities by powering AI-led conversation-based help desks across all corporate functions. Our platform integrates observability across infrastructure, applications, and networks—enabling faster problem resolution and smarter automation.

Cybersecurity Cloud is built for trust. With a full stack of endpoint, network, and data protection tools, we embed security into every layer of our business clouds. Our customers of all sizes (Enterprise, SMB, Consumer) rely on us for advanced threat intelligence, identity management, back-up and recovery, and digital forensics powered by AI — ensuring peace of mind in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

DevOps Cloud accelerates software delivery with end-to-end lifecycle management. As AI and ML reshape DevSecOps, our AI-powered tools integrated with industry leading application security tools support continuous integration, testing, and performance engineering. From quality management to test case generation, we help customers build resilient, scalable applications while maintaining security and compliance.

Analytics Cloud transforms data into decisions. Our unified platform supports descriptive to prescriptive analytics, powered by AI, GenAI, and machine learning. With OpenText Database and OpenText Insights, we offer scalable, secure data Lakehouse capabilities and real-time insights. Customers gain the agility to act on data, not just analyze it.

Device and Data Protection delivers unified, enterprise-grade solutions for data protection, endpoint management, and resilience. We empower IT leaders to modernize fragmented systems, reduce risk, and ensure operational continuity—across every device, deployment model, and business-critical application.

Together, these clouds form the OpenText Cloud Platform—a unified foundation for innovation, automation, and growth. Our strategy is guided by customer-centric principles: security-first design, AI-powered intelligence, flexible deployment, and trusted information management.

Whether you’re modernizing legacy systems or launching new digital initiatives, OpenText is your partner in transformation.

We believe that information elevates every individual and organization. With OpenText Clouds, our customers don’t just keep pace—they lead.

