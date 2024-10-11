Celebrating the human touch: how Autoscore impacts customer service quality

With artificial intelligence (AI) handling an increasing number of customer interactions, the role of human agents is more crucial than ever as we celebrate Customer Service Week 2024. Today, we’re exploring how the OpenText™ Contact Center Analytics solution, specifically its AutoScore module, is helping organizations identify and celebrate exceptional human-driven customer service in the age of AI.

The evolving role of human agents

In recent years, we’ve seen a significant shift in customer service operations. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are handling a growing percentage of routine inquiries, much like IKEA’s “Billie” bot, which now manages 47% of their contact center interactions. This shift has led many organizations to reassess the role of their human agents.

However, rather than diminishing the importance of human touch, this trend is elevating it. Human agents are now freed up to handle more complex, nuanced, and high-value interactions. The challenge lies in effectively measuring and improving these critical human touchpoints.

Introducing AutoScore: advanced analytics for every interaction

OpenText’s Contact Center Analytics AutoScore addresses the limitations of traditional random sampling by using advanced speech analytics to analyze every single recorded call. This innovative functionality automatically identifies, scores, and tracks agent behaviors and customer experiences across all interactions. Here’s why AutoScore is revolutionizing how we measure and improve human-driven customer service:

Comprehensive analysis: Unlike traditional methods that only sample 1-3% of calls, AutoScore analyzes 100% of recorded interactions, providing a complete picture of agent performance and customer experience.

Real-time insights: The system provides instant recognition of agent performance trends and ongoing issues, allowing for immediate action and validation of coaching results.

Customizable measurement: Users can create customized lexicons and flexible scoring models to measure specific performance objectives and customer experience indicators.

Automated script adherence: AutoScore automatically measures script adherence and skills proficiency across all recorded calls, ensuring consistent performance standards.

Customer experience measurement: The system can assign customer satisfaction scores based on language used in interactions, supplementing other CX measurement tools.

Integration with existing systems: AutoScore integrates with other OpenText Contact Center Analytics modules like Advise, streamlining the quality assurance process.

The impact of AutoScore on CX strategy

Implementing AutoScore as part of your CX strategy can lead to several significant benefits:

Elevating human interactions: By identifying what makes an interaction truly exceptional, organizations can train their agents to consistently deliver high-quality service that AI cannot replicate.

Personalized coaching and development: AutoScore provides detailed insights into each agent’s strengths and areas for improvement, allowing for tailored coaching and development plans.

Recognizing and rewarding excellence: With objective scoring across all interactions, it becomes easier to recognize and reward top-performing agents, boosting morale and retention.

Continuous improvement: Regular analysis of AutoScore data allows organizations to continuously refine their training programs and service protocols.

Demonstrating CX value: By quantifying the quality of all human interactions, CX leaders can more effectively demonstrate the value of their teams to upper management.

Implementing AutoScore: best practices

To get the most out of AutoScore, consider the following best practices:

Define clear metrics: Work with your team to define what constitutes an excellent interaction in your organization and create custom lexicons to measure these elements.

Integrate with existing systems: Use AutoScore in conjunction with your current QA processes to create a comprehensive view of agent performance.

Leverage real-time insights: Use the immediate feedback from AutoScore to address issues quickly and validate coaching effectiveness.

Balance automation and human judgment: While AutoScore provides valuable automated insights, combine these with human expertise for nuanced understanding and decision-making.

Continuous calibration: Regularly review and adjust AutoScore parameters to ensure they align with evolving customer expectations and business goals.

Industry-specific applications: transforming customer service across sectors

OpenText’s Contact Center Analytics AutoScore is at the forefront of a crucial shift in customer service strategy. As highlighted in recent Gartner research, organizations are increasingly recognizing the need to move from assisted service to self-service models. This shift not only reduces costs but also aligns with customer preferences and improves overall customer experience. AutoScore’s principles can enhance customer service across:

Banking and Finance: AI handles routine transactions; AutoScore identifies potential personal financial advisors for complex planning and investment guidance. This aligns with the expanded self-service use case of providing financial advice through digital channels.

Healthcare: AI chatbots manage appointments and basic queries; AutoScore identifies staff for in-depth telehealth consultations and patient education. This supports the self-service goal of enabling patients to learn and manage their health more independently.

Travel and Hospitality: AI manages basic bookings and FAQs; AutoScore identifies top performers to become travel consultants or experience designers. This facilitates the creation of personalized travel packages through self-service platforms.

Retail: AI handles order tracking and simple inquiries; AutoScore identifies agents for personal shopping and style consulting roles. This enables customized self-service options for product recommendations and advice.

Technology: AI covers basic troubleshooting; AutoScore identifies skilled agents for complex integrations and technical support. This allows for the development of more humanized self-service troubleshooting tools.

Automotive: AI manages basic inquiries and scheduling; AutoScore identifies staff to become automotive consultants for vehicle selection and customization. This supports the creation of interactive vehicle configuration tools in self-service portals.

This AI-human collaboration transforms customer service, improving experiences and creating fulfilling career paths for employees.

Championing human excellence in the AI era

The future of CX isn’t about replacing humans with AI—it’s about leveraging technology like AutoScore to enhance and celebrate the irreplaceable human touch in customer service. By embracing tools like OpenText’s Contact Center Analytics AutoScore, organizations can ensure that their human agents continue to deliver exceptional, empathetic, and high-value service that truly makes a difference in the customer experience.