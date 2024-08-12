Embracing digital inclusivity

In our increasingly interconnected digital world, accessible documents are no longer optional—they’re essential for fostering inclusive communication and breaking down barriers for individuals with diverse abilities. As we approach 2025, the implementation deadline for the European Accessibility Act (EAA), ensuring digital independence for all has become a critical priority for organizations worldwide.

The European Accessibility Act, adopted in 2019, aims to improve the accessibility of products and services across the EU, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for people with disabilities. This landmark legislation has significant implications for digital documents, including PDFs, which must be made accessible to individuals with disabilities by 2025.

OpenText™ Document Accessibility is at the forefront of this mission, offering an innovative solution that makes it easy to manually remediate ad hoc PDF documents for persons with disabilities who rely on assistive technologies. This powerful tool combines an intuitive user interface with advanced AI capabilities, enabling organizations to effortlessly comply with accessibility standards and regulations such as the EAA, Section 508, ADA, and AODA.

Key requirements for accessible PDFs under the EAA include:

Tagged PDFs: Properly tagged documents provide a logical reading order and structure, making it easier for screen readers to interpret the content.

Text alternatives: Images, charts, and other non-text content must have descriptive alt text.

Navigable content: PDFs should include bookmarks, headings, and links for easy navigation.

Readable text: Ensure that text is machine-readable to facilitate text-to-speech conversion.

Contrast and color: Use sufficient contrast between text and background colors and avoid relying solely on color to convey information.

OpenText Document Accessibility helps organizations meet these requirements efficiently with features such as:

Built-in AI: Leverage Machine Learning auto-detection algorithms to automatically tag content, significantly speeding up the remediation process.

Cloud availability: Work seamlessly in the OpenText™ Cloud alongside other business-critical applications and content.

Fully featured, web-based remediation environment: Access a robust platform for on-demand content remediation whenever needed.

Cost-effective solutions: Eliminate the need for slow, expensive manual remediation services with a single application that transforms ad-hoc PDFs on demand.

Improved accuracy and consistency: AI-assisted content tagging allows users to focus on verifying accuracy while ensuring consistent application of tags, headers, and other assistive structures across various content types.

By implementing OpenText Document Accessibility, organizations can transform what might be perceived as a compliance burden into a valuable asset. This approach not only ensures compliance with the EAA but also:

Enhances inclusivity by ensuring all individuals, regardless of their disabilities, can access and benefit from digital content.

Avoids penalties and legal issues associated with non-compliance.

Creates a better experience for all users, including those with disabilities.

Expands market reach by making products and services accessible to more people.

As we approach the 2025 deadline, organizations must conduct accessibility audits of existing documents, implement necessary changes, and provide training and resources to staff on creating accessible content. OpenText Document Accessibility solutions provide the tools and support needed to meet these challenges effectively.

Making documents accessible is about creating a more inclusive digital ecosystem where information is freely available to everyone, regardless of their abilities or geographic location. By embracing document accessibility through solutions like OpenText Document Accessibility, we open doors to new opportunities and ensure that digital independence is a reality for all, in compliance with both local and international standards like the European Accessibility Act.

To learn more about how OpenText Document Accessibility can help your organization achieve these goals and create a more inclusive digital presence that meets global accessibility standards, visit our website or contact us directly for personalized solutions.