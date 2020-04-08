Announcing OpenText Experience Cloud Edition (CE) 20.2

Delivering content-rich, personalized experiences while constantly adapting to changing market conditions and customer feedback is the new dilemma organizations are facing. In today’s world, participating in the “experience economy” means businesses must become more agile and data-driven, with an architectural shift leading to investment in new digital experience technologies to unify omnichannel customer journeys.

As part of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2, we are pleased to announce new cloud deployment options for OpenText™ Exstream™ (Customer Communication Management) OpenText™ Media Management and OpenText™ Output Manager. We have added new capabilities to OpenText™ TeamSite™ (Web Content Management) and OpenText™ Core Experience Insights (Insight Management) to help digital teams foster individualization. Media Management and Exstream offer a new user experience to improve collaboration and faster time to market. We have added new integration capability to OpenText™ LiquidOffice™ and OpenText™ Output Management for more security and productivity.

OpenText is also pleased to announce OpenText™ Experience Suite Platform, an enterprise-grade digital experience platform, that includes best-of-breed applications for CCM, WCM, DAM, WFO, VoC and IFA.

Simplified deployment and better user experience for OpenText Media Management

Marketers are faced with multiple projects that involve many stakeholders and an increasing volume of assets. In the latest version, Media Management offers now a new user experience and offers multi-cloud or on-premise deployment options.

Improvements include:

Immersive UX to enhance collaboration and improve asset reuse

Enhanced capabilities to rapidly build and deploy workflows by a simple drag and drop

Multi-cloud or on prem deployment using Docker/Kubernetes, to allow simplified deployment, hassle-free upgrade, elastic operations and offer high availability and scalability

See how Media Management makes it easier for organizations to manage and share their rich media digital assets at scale.

Cloud native version of market-leading CCM software OpenText Exstream

Business users need to create and deliver communications that match customers’ expectations in terms of content and delivery channels in a timely manner. Exstream now offers new deployment options and an improved user experience.

Enhancements include:

Improved collaboration review and approval with visual compare

Design for mobile, desktop, web and print channels in browser

Multi-cloud or on prem deployment using Docker/Kubernetes

Simplified data mapping for business users

Fully integrated drag n’ drop flow modeling with support for time-based delivery

Streamlined, role-based user experience that includes design, authoring and orchestration

To learn how you can speed your communication processes and generate meaningful conversations, visit the Exstream website.

Secure critical document printing with OpenText Output Management

OpenText Output Management is a family of integrated software products that ensures reliable delivery of print jobs to output resources in both distributed and non-distributed environments, from printers and fax destinations to email and web destinations. The new version brings new integration capabilities and improves security, for a better user experience.

What’s new in Output Management:

New integrations with OpenText CloudFax, Content Server and InfoArchive

Secure Access printing and card reader support to secure printing for regulated industries

Reporting dashboard to detect issues earlier

Multi-cloud or on prem deployment using Docker/Kubernetes

To learn more, visit the Output Management website.

Publish compelling content at the speed of business with OpenText TeamSite

Digital experience designers deal with increasing complexity as they address customers with an infinite number of journeys, habits, channels, etc. Now TeamSite offers new targeting capabilities, better language support, and an easier experience for non-technical users.

TeamSite allows users to:

Streamlined targeting flow for users

Direct access to winning content in Optimost

Optimost audience manager enhancements: New GUI and up-to-date device database

Enhanced URL management for language support

Usability improvements including file exporting, installation, and report scheduling

To learn more about making the digital experience creation easier, faster and more powerful, visit the TeamSite website.

Integrated forms with OpenText LiquidOffice

Collecting and automatically processing customer data is a key component to transform the digital experience. LiquidOffice allows to design great forms for any environment and improve customer experience.

LiquidOffice brings the following innovations:

Simplified form design on any website using HTML generated by LiquidOffice

Web forms submission directly to LiquidOffice for automated processing

Quick and easy integration with other applications using REST, simply configure and use

To learn more about Intelligent Form Automation visit the LiquidOffice website.

SaaS-based analytics application for customer event data with OpenText Core Experience Insights

Customer journey insights are vital to understanding and designing relevant customer experiences. Experience Insights is a cloud-based SaaS solution that collects data from customer touchpoints, interactions and other sources. Customer data, events and behaviors are analyzed detecting customer profiles, behaviors and patterns from customer journey interactions.

Core Experience Insights allows to:

Custom analysis to drill down on event attributes

Label customer profiles and create audience segments

Customize Dashboards

New integration with OpenText Qfiniti to include contact center interaction insights and VoC data

To learn more, visit the Core Experience Insights website.

