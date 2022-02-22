Announcing OpenText Experience Cloud CE 22.1

Delivering relevant, data-driven, modern experiences

Consumers today expect communications that are immediate and seamless. The reality? Well, it’s not quite as polished. Businesses are often using disparate, siloed systems for email SMS, voice, fax and push notifications, causing inconsistent and disjointed customer experiences where leaders lack visibility into performance.

OpenTextTM Experience Cloud 22.1 enables teams to engage with customers across channels from a single platform, breaking down barriers to ensure these experiences are consistent and effective across all channels and formats.

Engage customers across multiple channels from a single platform

Companies must be able to deliver time-sensitive and relevant communications to targeted customers based on their preferences. For example, customers may opt to receive a reminder of an upcoming appointment or confirm service details. They may also want to be alerted to a storm or a power outage by their utility or informed about a regional sale at a favorite retailer.

With the latest release of CE 22.1, OpenTextTM Notifications now includes push notifications capabilities for both iOS and Android. Push notifications are short, timely, one-way messages that pop up on a mobile device. App publishers use them to alert consumers to information that they have opted in to receive. Marketing communications professionals can now communicate with their customers across multiple channels (email, SMS, voice, fax and now push notifications) from a single platform – providing customers with the information they want and need.

Improve decision making, operations and relevancy through data

Modern experiences must also be driven by data – data drives improved relevancy, optimization of back-end operations, and better decision making.

OpenText’s platform brings visibility and optimization for all types of customer interactions mapping content to business outcomes, monitoring trends for customer interactions for all channels, and understanding the usage of content across these channels.

OpenTextTM Optimost allows teams to choose the best site content based on business outcome data, such as revenue.

OpenTextTM Media Management enables teams to register placement of media assets in external apps and the ability to see usage details.

OpenTextTM Core Experience Insights now enables business units to define custom metrics and build dashboards across journeys, as well as adding functionality to allow business users to manipulate data within the dashboard without requiring IT resources.

OpenTextTM Qfiniti Explore now provides the ability to easily import third party chat enhancing the Voice of the Customer and insights capabilities.

OpenTextTM CX-E Voice is now available in Docker container images to enable cloud and off-cloud deployments, support easier product management, help simplify updates and enhance data security. Plus, OpenText Directory Services integration extends single point of administration of system users.

Learn more

These latest versions of OpenText Experience solutions make it easier to deliver personalized customer experiences in a more efficient and secure manner. Let our experts work with you to assess your current environment and make recommendations for a successful upgrade, whether on-premises, in the OpenText Cloud, in other companies’ clouds, or in a hybrid deployment.

To join the conversation with your peers and OpenText experts, click here.