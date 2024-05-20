Customer Success Services

An important step in your digital transformation journey

As a continuation of our commitment to L.O.V.E., the OpenText customer engagement framework, we are pleased to announce the launch of our digital success portal…

Taylor Warden
Taylor Warden

May 20, 20242 minute read

As a continuation of our commitment to L.O.V.E., the OpenText customer engagement framework, we are pleased to announce the launch of our digital success portal (login required). This new portal is designed to deliver sustained customer engagement and satisfaction, driving growth and retention in the modern, interconnected marketplace.

The OpenText digital success portal supports all customers by providing free digital resources and best practices to enhance customer engagement and drive optimization of OpenText solutions.

OpenText is also pleased to announce a collection of success toolkits available from the portal.

The portal (login required for some links) features resources including:

The portal is also home to a wealth of customer success and product information, so you can:

In the coming months, you can look forward to regular updates as well as opportunities to provide input as we continue to develop and optimize the portal. Visit the digital success portal to check out these helpful resources and discover new ones as they are added. If you have feedback on the portal or content you would like to see added in the future, please contact us at opentextsuccess@opentext.com.

Taylor Warden

Taylor Warden

Taylor Warden is a lead customer success manager with over a decade of experience in account management, software services, support, and customer success. Taylor is passionate about delivering a simple, self-service model of digital customer success to help customers at any phase of their journey and is focused on supporting and building the global awareness of OpenText solutions, best practices, and product specific assets through digital customer success.

Taylor Warden

