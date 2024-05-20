An important step in your digital transformation journey

As a continuation of our commitment to L.O.V.E., the OpenText customer engagement framework, we are pleased to announce the launch of our (login required). This new portal is designed to deliver sustained customer engagement and satisfaction, driving growth and retention in the modern, interconnected marketplace.
The OpenText digital success portal supports all customers by providing free digital resources and best practices to enhance customer engagement and drive optimization of OpenText solutions.
OpenText is also pleased to announce a collection of success toolkits available from the portal.
The portal (login required for some links) features resources including:
- Welcome Kit for Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors
- Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors Success Toolkit
- SAP Onboarding Resource Center for Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors
- Core for SAP SuccessFactors Success Toolkit
- Getting Started Guide for Core for SAP SuccessFactors
- Core Archive for SAP Solutions Success Toolkit
The portal is also home to a wealth of customer success and product information, so you can:
- Follow our OpenText blog series
- Read up on release communications for Core for SAP SuccessFactors
- Review the OpenText Core for SAP SuccessFactors product roadmap
- Get high-level consolidated updates for OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors from version 24.1 to 24.2
- Learn about the top 6 new features for Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors 24.2
In the coming months, you can look forward to regular updates as well as opportunities to provide input as we continue to develop and optimize the portal. Visit the to check out these helpful resources and discover new ones as they are added. If you have feedback on the portal or content you would like to see added in the future, please contact us at opentextsuccess@opentext.com.