Our daughter was diagnosed with diabetes at a young age. To keep her glucose at an acceptable level, my wife and I had to understand the effects that food, play, bedtime, the weather, and a number of other factors would have.

“To measure is to know,” became our mantra.

Before a sporting event, exam, or anything that required our daughter to perform optimally, there was a lot of preparation, orchestration, and, pun intended, examination. If we didn’t prepare, concern for her health would take center stage, resulting in undesirable mental pressure on the entire family. Not to mention the (obviously less important) potential for poor results caused by diabetes symptoms.

Fast forward through her childhood: Our independent, cheerful, and loving daughter is now travelling the globe by herself in between her studies with constant (and automated) monitoring to measure her intake and resulting glucose levels.

Which reminds me…

Obviously it’s not the same, but I can’t help but notice similarities between giving her the best possible chances for optimal performance and ultimate success to rolling out an enterprise-wide information management solution.

“To measure is to know” is still the mantra.

We require enterprise solutions to be stable, performant, and ultimately deliver on (or above) expectations. To ensure success, organizations will often use a dedicated team to manage operations. Consumers of these solutions can just do their work without having to worry about operational excellence.

I’m describing a private managed service that caters to specific use cases. (Not to be confused with the term adolescent daughter.)

Customer success with OpenText

At OpenText all our privately managed information management cloud solutions are constantly monitored, measured, and assessed during their operational lifecycle, including and especially before they go into production. We call this the Production Readiness Assessment (PRA).

As part of our promise to deliver on our L.O.V.E. model and ensure customer success we prepare, orchestrate, and examine all our managed solutions before releasing them into the world. PRA involves a thorough evaluation of various elements such as performance, security, the application of best practices, and adherence to requirements, both functional and technical.

Gartner highlighted that businesses who adopt a solid production readiness practice are 30% less likely to experience any form of downtime.

This blog introduces PRA as a standard deliverable for all OpenText private managed cloud solutions. Please stay tuned for my follow-up blogs with more detail on the reasons, goals, benefits, and specific checks the PRA delivers.

Until then please access our Production Readiness Best Practices and many more cloud and product-success resources on the OpenText Customer Success Portal (login required) and be part of our L.O.V.E. journey.