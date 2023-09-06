Introducing L.O.V.E. by OpenText

What’s the fastest growing department in your organization today? In many cases it’s Customer Success, with good reason. Understanding and managing the outcomes of customers is vital to the health of any organization, including OpenText. So OpenText proudly announces our L.O.V.E.TM by OpenText model focused on our outcome-driven customer engagement framework. L.O.V.E. by OpenText actively supports you as you navigate your OpenText journey. We’ve curated resources designed to ensure your success and help you meet your business goals, with the right services at the right time to drive your outcomes.

What is L.O.V.E.?

L.O.V.E. goes far beyond ensuring successful deployments. We focus on the entire customer journey—Land, Operate, Value, and Expand—to ensure seamless engagement, onboarding, adoption, and planning for future growth and optimization of OpenText solutions. It stands on four clear principles:

L and together: We start your OpenText journey with something not many other vendors do—we take the time to listen and learn so we understand everything it is you’re trying to achieve. By doing this, Customer Success enables a smooth transition from sales to post-sales activities for a seamless onboarding experience. Our approach provides positive, proactive guidance that can deliver a faster time to value for true business transformation. We work hard to earn respect and deliver return on investment. And we don’t just focus on the short term. We take your medium- and long-term goals into consideration as well.

Here we focus on best-in-class implementations and continual successful operations through our Technical Success and Success Management Services. Our (login required) connects customers with free resources, access to communities, best practices for success planning, forums, software, articles, technical documentation, and more. We don’t leave you alone for this important step. Our experts are available 24×7 around the world, and we deliver new product innovation every 90 days to ensure you’re not just competitive, but you lead the pack. V alue: After Operate, we bring value by partnering with our customers to optimize OpenText solutions to meet your business needs. Our goal is to provide the Product and Success resources you need to support your journey with OpenText. Here we help you drive and realize value with a regular cadence of insights to build your digital future and create innovation for your business.

It starts with our people

At the core of our purpose is Customer Success—a relentless dedication to turning commitments into tangible outcomes, reaffirmed through our daily actions. That means we hire customer-centric, active listeners, who are passionate about both understanding what our customers want and helping them achieve their goals. Every OpenText employee acts as if they are an owner of the business, and we aren’t afraid to push and challenge each other to be our best and achieve the most we can for our customers. It’s how we all succeed together.

Join us at OpenText World

Did you hear the news? OpenText™ World will be back in Las Vegas October 11-12! Whether this will be your first time or you’re a repeat attendee, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Our theme this year is “The future of AI.” What will it mean for your organization and the way you work? How can it help you automate processes, manage and protect information, and collaborate efficiently? Check out all of our planned sessions, then register today to secure the best, limited-time pricing. Learn more about our OpenText Customer Success Services and be part of our L.O.V.E. journey.