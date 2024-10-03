AdTech Game-Changers: How Advanced Analytics Are Reshaping Digital Advertising  

In today’s digital advertising world, AdTech companies are facing greater challenges than ever before. With billions of daily interactions, from ad impressions and clicks to user behaviors across multiple platforms, the data generated in this space is overwhelming. For companies managing programmatic ad buying and personalized targeting, the stakes are high—every millisecond counts, and every missed insight can lead to lost revenue.

But here’s the good news: with the right tools, that data can be transformed into actionable insights, driving smarter decisions and stronger ad performance. AdTech giants like Taboola, adMarketplace, The Trade Desk, and Criteo are already leveraging advanced analytics solutions like OpenText Analytics Cloud to stay ahead of the game, optimizing real-time bidding, refining audience targeting, and cutting operational costs in the process. In this blog, we’ll explore the challenges facing AdTech and how cutting-edge analytics are delivering game-changing results.



The growing data problem in AdTech



In the fast-moving AdTech space, data volume and velocity are relentless. Companies like Taboola process over 30 terabytes of data daily, while Criteo handles 50 billion events and 3 billion banners each day. Managing data at this scale is no easy task—it requires tools that can handle the massive influx, analyze it in real-time, and produce actionable insights in milliseconds.

For most companies, the volume alone would be enough of a challenge, but in AdTech, it’s not just about how much data you have—it’s about how fast you can act on it. Real-time decision-making is essential, especially when it comes to programmatic advertising and real-time bidding (RTB). Every second a company delays in processing data or analyzing an ad’s performance can mean the difference between winning or losing a bid, targeting the right audience, or delivering the wrong message at the wrong time.

Without the right tools, this sheer scale and speed can cripple an AdTech company’s ability to remain competitive. That’s why more and more industry leaders are turning to scalable, high-speed analytics platforms like OpenText Analytics Cloud to meet these demands head-on.



Why speed matters: real-time bidding and audience targeting



In AdTech, real-time bidding is the heart of the programmatic advertising ecosystem. RTB enables companies to bid on ad placements in real-time, optimizing campaigns on the fly to reach the right audiences at the right time. However, this process depends on speed—if your platform can’t process incoming data and make decisions in a split second, you’re already behind.

Take adMarketplace, for example. With over 100 million ad requests processed daily, they needed a robust analytics solution that could provide insights and optimize their bidding strategies in milliseconds. By integrating OpenText Vertica’s low-latency, high-speed data processing, adMarketplace improved its ability to make faster decisions, resulting in a 118% increase in performance revenue.

Similarly, companies like The Trade Desk rely on rapid audience targeting and segmentation to refine who sees their ads. In a crowded digital advertising environment, personalization is key—consumers expect ads tailored to their interests and behaviors. OpenText’s advanced analytics enable The Trade Desk pull insights from over 3 petabytes of raw data to optimize ad placements in real time and generate over 40,000 reports daily to provide timely insights to clients. This speed empowers their teams to target the right audiences more effectively, driving better engagement and campaign success and empower clients with the data they need to tweak continuously optimize.



Cutting through the data chaos with OpenText analytics cloud



For AdTech companies facing these challenges, OpenText Analytics Cloud offers a solution that can handle massive data volumes with ease while providing the real-time insights needed to stay competitive. Built to scale, this platform delivers low-latency analytics and seamless integration with BI & Reporting tools, such as OpenText Magellan, Tableau, and Qlik.

What sets OpenText apart is its ability to manage large, complex datasets—think petabytes of data—while still maintaining the performance needed to process thousands of client requests simultaneously. Whether it’s processing data for real-time bidding or generating detailed analytics reports for clients, OpenText Analytics Cloud provides the foundation for a more efficient, data-driven operation.

Criteo, another major player in the personalized advertising space, turned to OpenText Vertica to manage its growing data needs. By implementing Vertica on top of their existing Hadoop systems, Criteo was able to process 1.5 million analytics requests per day while maintaining rapid query performance—averaging 0.5 seconds per query. This speed allowed them to respond quickly to market changes, optimize campaigns in real-time, and drive better outcomes for their clients.



Operational efficiency and cost savings



Beyond just speed and performance, one of the most significant benefits OpenText brings to AdTech is operational efficiency. Managing the growing complexities of data while keeping costs in check is a constant challenge. Traditional infrastructure can be expensive, requiring heavy investments in both storage and compute power.

OpenText’s analytics solutions help AdTech companies reduce operational costs in several ways. First, by automating data processing and reporting, teams can focus on higher-value tasks rather than getting bogged down in manual data management. For example, Taboola reported a 90% increase in insight generation speed, which not only improved decision-making but also saved time and resources that would have been spent on manual processes.

Additionally, the ability to scale infrastructure based on demand is a game-changer. The Trade Desk, which handles massive daily data loads, leveraged the OpenText analytics database solution (Vertica) in Eon Mode to separate compute from storage, enabling them to scale resources independently based on workload needs. This flexibility allows them to manage increased data volumes without overwhelming their infrastructure or incurring unnecessary costs.



Client reporting and actionable insights with BI & reporting



An essential part of the AdTech ecosystem is the ability to provide clients—advertisers, agencies, and publishers—with clear, actionable insights about their campaigns. Clients expect real-time dashboards, detailed reports, and the ability to measure their ROI at a moment’s notice.

With OpenText’s BI & Reporting tools connected to the analytics database, AdTech firms can create custom reports, provide real-time campaign tracking, and offer interactive dashboards that give clients the visibility they need to make data-driven decisions. Criteo, for example, uses the OpenText analytics database solution (Vertica) to power both internal ad-hoc analysis and client-facing reports, enabling brands and agencies to access critical insights on demand.

This level of transparency not only strengthens client relationships but also empowers AdTech companies to deliver greater value, driving better campaign results and client satisfaction.



Why AdTech companies should adopt advanced analytics now



The AdTech industry is moving faster than ever, and companies that can’t keep up risk falling behind. OpenText Analytics Cloud offers the performance, scalability, and cost efficiency needed to thrive in this data-intensive environment. With the ability to process billions of events, optimize real-time bidding, and deliver actionable insights to clients, the OpenText Analytics Cloud empowers industry leaders to stay competitive and drive growth.

If you’re managing vast datasets, refining audience targeting, or looking to boost operational efficiency, now is the time to embrace advanced analytics.



See it in action:



Curious how AdTech powerhouses like The Trade Desk, Taboola, adMarketplace, and Criteo are wowing their clients with real-time analytics? Join our webinar, ‘High Performance Analytics for AdTech,’ to see how they’re using OpenText to process billions of events, fine-tune real-time bidding, and supercharge campaign performance. We’ll share success stories, reveal key strategies, and showcase a live demo that brings it all to life.

Discover how real-time analytics empowers AdTech leaders to optimize bidding, boost performance, and impress clients.