Accelerate your business with integrations that matter

As everything becomes more and more connected in the enterprise, people, devices, and software, so does the need for all your information to be integrated. It’s no longer “good enough” to just manage your business content, you need to more with it unlocking its hidden potential and make it available to the workforce on demand to leverage its insights when where its needed inside the systems that drive your business.

Many processes, such as Order to Pay, Hire to Retire, Concept to Launch and Make to Deliver, rely heavily on a myriad of mission critical content that is often spread across the organization. This information is the fuel that accelerates these business process and helps realize true operational excellence – achieving massive process efficiencies and automation, for cost reductions and increased revenue opportunities.

OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform solutions, transparently integrates all your content with lead process applications such as SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® SuccessFactors®, Salesforce®, Microsoft® Office 365® or other enterprise lead applications. With these integrations, the content services platform bridges content silos and business processes to allow information to flow effortlessly to users across the enterprise.

See some top examples of our customers and why these integrations matter to them as they solve everyday business problems, as well as more information on Extended ECM solutions.

OpenText ™ Extended ECM for SAP ® Solutions “OpenText Extended ECM now enables users to access all relevant information while out in the field. This reduces time spent looking for information and eliminates the need to print off their work orders. As a result, we are seeing an increase in productivity for our operations.” – Watch the Video

OpenText ™ Extended ECM for SAP ® SuccessFactors ® “OpenText Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors was a natural choice for us. We can now manage all employee files, letters, contracts, and other documents in one place, providing global continuity as employees move around. For the first time, with OpenText, we have a single source of the information we need.”- Watch the Video

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Salesforce® bridges the silos created by disparate applications in marketing, sales and services to pull structured and unstructured information together seamlessly and present the complete picture to users who need it. – Watch the Video

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Office 365® “The success we have had with our OpenText colleagues is quite impressive.” Connect ERP, CRM and HCM business applications to your Microsoft Office 365 content. – Watch the Video

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Oracle® E-Business Suite helps you minimize the explosion of content throughout your organization, while at the same time, improving efficiency, reducing risk and satisfying legal regulatory requirements.– Watch the Video

OpenText™ Extended ECM for AppWorks™ OpenText™ Extended ECM for AppWorks orchestrates multidirectional content and data integration with workflows crossing enterprise systems. – Watch the Video

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Government enables central and local governments, as well as municipalities, to shift from paper-based to electronic record files and serves as a platform for current and future digitization initiatives. – Check out more

OpenText™ Extended ECM for Engineering “We’ve saved a lot of time. We get our approvals and reviews done a lot quicker. We’ve got millions of documents and 80,000 drawings. By implementing OpenText Extended ECM for Engineering and configuring all the workflows and forms, our document control team’s efficiency has been improved by 90%. It’s been a really big saving for us.”- Watch the Video

OpenText™ Extended ECM Documentum for SAP Solutions combines the world of structured data, which is managed by SAP, and unstructured data managed by Documentum. Easily access all the information contained in Documentum directly from the process inside SAP. – Check out more

OpenText™ Extended ECM Platform enables Content Services integration to any lead application. It leverages an organization’s investment in its enterprise content management software and other applications, while improving transparency and insight to enable informed decisions, speed business processes, and make users more productive. – Watch the Video

See more customers that have achieved measurable benefits when deploying OpenText Extended ECM Solutions. Discover more in our customer success stories here.