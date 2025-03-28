Elevating digital forensics for enterprise cybersecurity

As we launch the latest version of OpenText™ Endpoint Investigator, CE25.1, I’ve been reflecting on the organizations that rely on our platform for their digital forensic investigations. Time and again, I’m impressed by the caliber of enterprise customers across industries. Fortune 500 companies in banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more who trust OpenText to meet their investigative needs.

For those unfamiliar with OpenText Endpoint Investigator, it provides organizations with the ability to conduct discreet, thorough internal investigation. It helps prevent financial loss, reputational damage, and legal exposure. Designed for modern enterprises, OpenText Endpoint Investigator seamlessly operates across laptops, desktops, servers, and mobile devices, regardless of whether employees are on-site or remote. Most importantly, it does all of this without disrupting workforce productivity.

The evolving role of digital forensics in cybersecurity

Not long ago, digital forensics was primarily associated with law enforcement or internal employee investigations. However, the role of cybersecurity in enterprise organizations has evolved significantly over the past five years. This is an evolution driven by increasing cyber threats, regulatory changes, and digital transformation. Today, digital forensics plays a critical role in helping organizations investigate, analyze, and respond to security incidents. Key areas include:

Incident response & investigation – Identifying the source, method, and extent of a cyberattack enables organizations to respond swiftly and mitigate threats. Cybercrime detection & evidence collection – Recovering deleted or hidden files, logs, and traces of malicious activity ensures evidence is properly handled for legal proceedings. Malware analysis & threat intelligence – Investigating malware infections to understand their spread enhances cybersecurity defenses and provides insights into emerging attack techniques. Insider threat investigations – Detecting unauthorized access or data exfiltration helps organizations track internal security violations and enforce compliance policies. Fraud prevention & compliance – Supporting financial institutions in fraud detection ensures adherence to cybersecurity regulations (e.g., GDPR, HIPAA) and aids in audits and regulatory investigations. Network & system security enhancement – Identifying exploited vulnerabilities strengthens security protocols based on forensic findings.

What’s new in OpenText Endpoint Investigator CE25.1?

With these growing cybersecurity demands, OpenText Endpoint Investigator CE25.1 delivers powerful new capabilities to enhance digital forensic investigations and strengthen organizational cyber resilience. Here’s what’s new:

Enhanced web-based user interface – New rapid-response menus, seamless transitions between preview, collection, and response functions, and collaborative case capabilities streamline investigations.

– New rapid-response menus, seamless transitions between preview, collection, and response functions, and collaborative case capabilities streamline investigations. Automated large-scale collections – Scale to more than 1,000,000 endpoints with concurrent collections across the enterprise. Specify the data you need collected from each endpoint. We seamlessly handle the rest by automatically identifying and deploying the appropriate collection method, whether it’s on-VPN or off-VPN.

– Scale to more than 1,000,000 endpoints with concurrent collections across the enterprise. Specify the data you need collected from each endpoint. We seamlessly handle the rest by automatically identifying and deploying the appropriate collection method, whether it’s on-VPN or off-VPN. Single enhanced universal agent – Benefit from uniform capabilities across Windows and macOS for simplified deployment and faster data collection.

– Benefit from uniform capabilities across Windows and macOS for simplified deployment and faster data collection. Collection APIs – Automate evidence collection with API-driven snapshots, file collections, memory capture, and timeline generation to reduce manual effort and boost efficiency.

– Automate evidence collection with API-driven snapshots, file collections, memory capture, and timeline generation to reduce manual effort and boost efficiency. Integrated threat intelligence – Leverage a global network of sensors to detect emerging threats, allowing investigators to prioritize malicious items and prioritize them for immediate action.

– Leverage a global network of sensors to detect emerging threats, allowing investigators to prioritize malicious items and prioritize them for immediate action. Artifact-based workflows – Enhance investigative efficiency by quickly identifying relevant forensic artifacts alongside deep-dive forensic capabilities.

– Enhance investigative efficiency by quickly identifying relevant forensic artifacts alongside deep-dive forensic capabilities. Automated agent deployment – Ensure a frictionless approach to data collection with agents that automatically push out, delivering endpoint check-ins every five minutes

– Ensure a frictionless approach to data collection with agents that automatically push out, delivering endpoint check-ins every five minutes Enterprise Endpoints Dashboard – Gain a comprehensive view of enterprise endpoints, offering visibility into agent deployment status and communication readiness.

– Gain a comprehensive view of enterprise endpoints, offering visibility into agent deployment status and communication readiness. Zero-Trust Compliance – Ensure reliable data collection and analysis while aligning with zero-trust security models.

Collect anything. Anywhere. Anytime. Any size.

At OpenText, we’re reimagining cybersecurity by enabling organizations to uncover the truth faster with forensic investigation results they can trust. Want to learn more? Visit Corporate Digital Forensic Investigation Software | OpenText to see how CE25.1 can elevate your digital forensic investigation capabilities.