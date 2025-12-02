OpenText Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Databases

We’re proud to share that OpenText has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analytical Databases Vendor Assessment.
We believe this recognition underscores OpenText’s commitment to helping data-driven enterprises build high-performance analytics environments that deliver insights—faster, smarter, and more securely.
Why this matters now
In 2025, enterprise analytics teams face increasing pressure to scale performance, support AI workloads, and control costs—all while maintaining trust and compliance. We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects how OpenText™ Analytics Database (Vertica) enables organizations to meet those challenges with confidence.
Our platform is purpose-built to support critical use cases, including:
- Cloud repatriation for better performance and cost control
- AI and ML at scale with efficient compute and advanced compression
- Hybrid flexibility to manage data across cloud and on-prem environments
- Enterprise-grade governance to ensure trust, privacy, and compliance
Get the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Database
See why OpenText was recognized as a leader
What we believe differentiates OpenText
With OpenText Analytics Database, organizations gain a platform engineered for complex, large-scale analytics. Built for resilience, scalability, and security, it delivers:
- Predictable performance at petabyte scale with columnar, MPP architecture.
- High concurrency and blazing query speed for real-time, mission-critical insights.
- Best-in-class security and compliance for sensitive data.
- Flexible deployment options across on-premises, private, and public cloud, including containerized and Kubernetes options.
- Whether your goal is AI enablement, performance optimization, or digital resilience, OpenText helps you get there—at an enterprise scale.
Scalable analytics for enterprise AI and data governance
Meet rising data demands with a platform built to support large-scale analytics, real-time performance, and enterprise-grade security. OpenText™ Analytics Database gives you control across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments.Download the 2025 IDC MarketScape excerpt to see why OpenText is a Leader
If scaling performance, AI readiness, and governance are part of your roadmap, let’s talk.