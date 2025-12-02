OpenText Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Databases

We’re proud to share that OpenText has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analytical Databases Vendor Assessment.

We believe this recognition underscores OpenText’s commitment to helping data-driven enterprises build high-performance analytics environments that deliver insights—faster, smarter, and more securely.

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.

Why this matters now

In 2025, enterprise analytics teams face increasing pressure to scale performance, support AI workloads, and control costs—all while maintaining trust and compliance. We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects how OpenText™ Analytics Database (Vertica) enables organizations to meet those challenges with confidence.

Our platform is purpose-built to support critical use cases, including:

Cloud repatriation for better performance and cost control

AI and ML at scale with efficient compute and advanced compression

Hybrid flexibility to manage data across cloud and on-prem environments

Enterprise-grade governance to ensure trust, privacy, and compliance

What we believe differentiates OpenText

With OpenText Analytics Database, organizations gain a platform engineered for complex, large-scale analytics. Built for resilience, scalability, and security, it delivers:

Predictable performance at petabyte scale with columnar, MPP architecture.

High concurrency and blazing query speed for real-time, mission-critical insights.

Best-in-class security and compliance for sensitive data.

Flexible deployment options across on-premises, private, and public cloud, including containerized and Kubernetes options.

Whether your goal is AI enablement, performance optimization, or digital resilience, OpenText helps you get there—at an enterprise scale.

Scalable analytics for enterprise AI and data governance

Meet rising data demands with a platform built to support large-scale analytics, real-time performance, and enterprise-grade security. OpenText™ Analytics Database gives you control across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments.

If scaling performance, AI readiness, and governance are part of your roadmap, let's talk.