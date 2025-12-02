News & Events

OpenText Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Databases

What leadership means in 2025—and why it matters

Lindsay Sterrett profile picture
Lindsay Sterrett

December 02, 20252 min read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
OpenText named a leader

We’re proud to share that OpenText has been named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Analytical Databases Vendor Assessment. 

We believe this recognition underscores OpenText’s commitment to helping data-driven enterprises build high-performance analytics environments that deliver insights—faster, smarter, and more securely.

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures supplier product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of supplier strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Supplier market share is represented by the size of the icons.

Why this matters now

In 2025, enterprise analytics teams face increasing pressure to scale performance, support AI workloads, and control costs—all while maintaining trust and compliance. We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects how OpenText™ Analytics Database (Vertica) enables organizations to meet those challenges with confidence. 

Our platform is purpose-built to support critical use cases, including: 

  • Cloud repatriation for better performance and cost control 
  • AI and ML at scale with efficient compute and advanced compression 
  • Hybrid flexibility to manage data across cloud and on-prem environments 
  • Enterprise-grade governance to ensure trust, privacy, and compliance 
OpenText Named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Databases

Get the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Analytical Database

See why OpenText was recognized as a leader

Download your free excerpt

What we believe differentiates OpenText

With OpenText Analytics Database, organizations gain a platform engineered for complex, large-scale analytics. Built for resilience, scalability, and security, it delivers: 

  • Predictable performance at petabyte scale with columnar, MPP architecture. 
  • High concurrency and blazing query speed for real-time, mission-critical insights. 
  • Best-in-class security and compliance for sensitive data. 
  • Flexible deployment options across on-premises, private, and public cloud, including containerized and Kubernetes options. 
  • Whether your goal is AI enablement, performance optimization, or digital resilience, OpenText helps you get there—at an enterprise scale. 

Scalable analytics for enterprise AI and data governance 

Meet rising data demands with a platform built to support large-scale analytics, real-time performance, and enterprise-grade security. OpenText™ Analytics Database gives you control across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. 

Download the 2025 IDC MarketScape excerpt to see why OpenText is a Leader

If scaling performance, AI readiness, and governance are part of your roadmap, let’s talk

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Lindsay Sterrett avatar image

Lindsay Sterrett

Lindsay Sterrett is Vice President of Product Marketing at OpenText, where she leads a global team responsible for the product marketing strategy for the content services, legal, digital experience and analytics solutions purpose-built to help organizations gain more value from their most valuable asset – information. With over 15 years of experience as a software marketing leader, her areas of expertise include go-to-market strategy, demand generation, partnerships, SaaS and customer lifecycle marketing. She is based in Southern California and holds a B.A. from the University of California, Los Angeles.

See all posts

More from the author

AI-readiness begins with OpenText Content Cloud: 5 takeaways from OpenText World 2025
Content Services

AI-readiness begins with OpenText Content Cloud: 5 takeaways from OpenText World 2025

This year at OpenText World in Nashville, we showed what it really means to be AI-ready—and why secure, intelligent content management is the foundation for…

November 20, 2025

3 min read

Bringing trusted AI into the Content Cloud
Content Services

Bringing trusted AI into the Content Cloud

Announcing OpenText™ Content Aviator, now available off-cloud

October 10, 2025

3 min read

Meet your secure personal AI assistant
Aviator AI

Meet your secure personal AI assistant

Smarter work starts here with OpenText MyAviator

July 07, 2025

4 min read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?