Why customer data is the activation layer your CX strategy needs

Customer data platforms, CRMs, and campaign tools all promise to make your customer interactions smarter. But for most organizations, these systems still operate in silos, leaving valuable data locked away and customer experiences feeling fragmented.

OpenText™ Customer Data changes that. It isn’t just a connector. It’s the real-time activation layer that unifies customer records, preferences, and consent data, turning them into personalized conversations across every channel.

Why customer data matters now:

Unified profiles = stronger engagement

Customer Data brings together data from CX, CRM, CDP, and CCM platforms into a single, preference-aware profile that fuels personalization.

Real-time orchestration = faster response

Orchestration capabilities activate data instantly, triggering messages and actions based on live updates across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, communications, and journeys.

Consent and preference management built-in

With privacy regulations tightening, Customer Data ensures every interaction is compliant and customer trusted.

The competitive edge

Customer Data works across stacks, extending and enriching existing CRMs or CDPs rather than competing with them. It fills the gaps competitors can’t, like hybrid hosting, fallback logic, and consent enforcement, making it easier for sellers to wedge into Salesforce, Adobe, or other incumbent stacks.

Real business impact

More transactions per profile: Every additional profile creates more personalized communications, increasing conversions and revenue.

Every additional profile creates more personalized communications, increasing conversions and revenue. Bundle-ready: Customer Data attaches naturally to messaging, journey, customer communications management (CCM), digital asset management (DAM) or web conversations, boosting deal size without adding complexity.

Customer Data attaches naturally to messaging, journey, customer communications management (CCM), digital asset management (DAM) or web conversations, boosting deal size without adding complexity. De-risked compliance: Organizations avoid fines and data breaches by centralizing consent and preferences.

See customer data in action

Customer Data makes orchestration value multiply. In minutes, you can show:

How a single profile update triggers an omnichannel follow-up

How segments can orchestrate messages across SMS, email, and web

How consent and preference management ensure compliance at every step

The customer experience bar is rising, and only unified, real-time data can keep up. See how OpenText Customer Data can activate your customer data management strategy today.