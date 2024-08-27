6 reasons to attend OpenText World 2024

A transformation is underway that will redefine how we perceive, process, and use information. It leverages advanced information management technologies—artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and cloud—to enhance the way we work. And it creates dynamic, context-aware systems that don’t merely organize facts but adapt to users’ needs, provide personalized insights, and facilitate more efficient decision-making.

Imagine what you can achieve when information isn’t static but evolves with your understanding and requirements. We call this information reimagined.

This vision isn’t far off in the future; we’re building it now, and we want to share it with you. Join us at OpenText World 2024 at The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas from November 18 to 21 to see how reimagining information can reinvent your knowledge workers and reinvigorate your business. Ice, Skye, and their colleagues will be there to guide you through the world of information management.

Here are just a few reasons to attend:

Skill up

With two packed days of pre-conference training sessions November 17 and 18, you can uplevel your skills and expand your knowledge. Learn from experts as they walk you through hands-on activities and best practices. And you’re not the only one who will benefit—user adoption training sessions will show you how to help your users get the most out of OpenText products.

The benefits of these training sessions include:

Learning from instructors who are experts in their fields.

Taking advantage of in-person instruction for the fastest path to proficiency.

Immersing yourself in guided classroom experiences that remove distractions.

Studying alongside peers in similar roles.

Participants also get priority access to the training breakout sessions during the conference, as well as a voucher for a FREE certification attempt they can use after the conference (in addition to the FREE certification attempt included in the conference registration).

There are 24 training sessions and counting! Read more about the details and benefits of pre-conference training.

Be the pro

Take advantage of a FREE certification opportunity in dozens of OpenText products spanning key technology areas, including content management, analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital experience, IT operations, and DevOps. As part of your in-person conference pass, you are entitled to one FREE attempt at becoming a certified information management expert.

The benefits of certification include a chance to:

Gain a competitive advantage by validating skills and expertise.

Demonstrate relevant skills with role-based certification.

Establish yourself as an expert across your professional network.

Provide an objective measurement of technical proficiency.

Feel confident knowing your certification is valid for 3 years.

Chart the course

See the latest product innovations, including our new CE 24.4 offerings, so you can become the champion of your organization’s information management and data governance strategies. Hear about our latest products and see them in action with live demos, explore product roadmaps, and gain insight into how information management can fuel your organization.

Make connections

Have conversations with experts and peers to help you determine which solutions solve your needs. Network on the expo floor, in between keynotes, and at exclusive evening events. Talk to customer and solution experts from OpenText to get your questions answered and learn tips and tricks. Join one of our customer engagement programs, comprised of Customer Advisory Boards (CABs), Product Advisory Councils (PACs), and User Groups, where you can shape the future and influence our business and product strategies.

Forge your learning path

No matter where you are on your learning journey, you’ll find options to help effectively adopt and use OpenText products at our Learning Services Booth. Speak to a training consultant who can assess your learning needs, identify areas of focus, and start your training strategy. You’ll leave the conference with a tangible plan to grow or diversify skills, improve productivity, and certify proficiency.

Return home inspired

What you experience at OpenText World 2024 will motivate you to reimagine information in your own organization. You will leave full of ideas for how to get the most out of your corporate information and concrete ways to execute them.

With pre-conference training, certification opportunities, keynotes, demos, hands-on labs, dozens of sessions, a bustling expo floor, and more, OpenText World 2024 has something for everyone.