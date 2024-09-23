OpenText World 2024: Announcing keynote speakers

On the Wednesday, November 20 you’ll hear from Muhi S. Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer of OpenText. Muhi will share the latest innovations in our Cloud Editions (CE) product launch and the roadmap for how we are building AI-driven, secure cloud services to help organizations reimagine information. He will invite OpenText customers René Te-Strote, general manager and product owner, and Koczur Michael, IT project lead, at BMW to talk about how technology innovation is changing the automotive industry. And Shannon Bell, executive vice president and chief digital officer at OpenText, will also join Muhi to give an inside look at how OpenText is using its own technology to drive innovation.