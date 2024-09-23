OpenText World 2024: Announcing keynote speakers

OpenText World

OpenText World 2024 is coming soon! Viper, our AI-generated hummingbird, and friends are ready to guide you through the world of information management in Las Vegas November 18-21. In addition to the expo, breakout sessions, preconference training, certification opportunities, and networking, this week we’re announcing a few more good reasons to attend.

OpenText is thrilled to welcome Venus Williams to the main stage in Las Vegas this November. One of the GOATs of tennis as well as a successful businessperson, activist, and author, Ms. Williams has been dazzling and inspiring audiences for decades.

Headshot of tennis player Venus Williams

Be there Tuesday, November 19 as she joins OpenText CEO and CTO Mark J. Barrenechea for a thought-provoking conversation about her journey to the top of her game, and how she has become an inspirational leader both on and off the court.

Before welcoming Venus on stage, Mark will officially kick off OpenText World 2024 with a visionary keynote. A prominent thought leader, Mark’s extensive experience in information technology and business affords him unique insights into today’s world of rapid disruption and evolving technological change.

On the Wednesday, November 20 you’ll hear from Muhi S. Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer of OpenText.  Muhi will share the latest innovations in our Cloud Editions (CE) product launch and the roadmap for how we are building AI-driven, secure cloud services to help organizations reimagine information. He will invite OpenText customers René Te-Strote, general manager and product owner, and Koczur Michael, IT project lead, at BMW to talk about how technology innovation is changing the automotive industry. And Shannon Bell, executive vice president and chief digital officer at OpenText, will also join Muhi to give an inside look at how OpenText is using its own technology to drive innovation.

Muhi S. Majzoub, executive vice president and chief product officer of OpenText

Hear these and other inspiring speakers offer advice and insights on how you can elevate human potential and reimagine information help lead your organization in the digital era. Register before October 14 for the full-conference promotional price of $1,899 USD.

OpenText World 2024

Join us this November in Las Vegas for our premier user conference! Explore the benefits of information management, AI, cloud, security and more.

Register now

