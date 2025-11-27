From scattered data to faster insight with AI content assistant  

In the mining industry, precision drives progress as each project relies on fast and accurate communication. For a global mining company in Brazil, operating efficiently across multiple regions and languages was crucial. Thousands of technical reports, environmental records, and compliance documents were stored across disconnected systems and in various languages, making it hard for teams to find reliable information quickly. Slow access to key content caused delays in research, slower decision-making, and missed opportunities.

When disconnected systems slowed investment decisions

Cross-functional teams ranging from exploration and engineering to legal and compliance were using separate repositories to store and share project data. Compiling the insights needed to evaluate a new opportunity or meet an environmental requirement could take weeks. Verifying document accuracy across all these separate repositories only added to the bottleneck.

Clarity and confidence with an AI content assistant

The company initiated a proof of concept with OpenText™ Content Aviator, an AI content assistant that connects data and documents across enterprise repositories. Using natural language queries, employees could find and summarize relevant content in seconds, getting answers in their native language.

Integrated with OpenText content management platforms, Content Aviator ensures governance and accuracy while empowering teams to collaborate confidently and focus on strategic initiatives.

We were impressed by the high degree of accuracy in Content Aviator’s answers to questions that are specific to our industry. The OpenText solution also moved seamlessly between English and Portuguese queries without losing any of the robustness in its response—something we have not been able to achieve with our proprietary solution.

Turning data into an operational advantage with AI content management

This project demonstrates how Content Aviator can transform the way cross-functional teams work with an AI content management solution, leading to faster decision-making and lower risk across projects. Employees gained the clarity and speed necessary to act confidently, even in complex, high-stakes environments.

Having support from a trusted vendor with a ready-made solution reassured us that we could achieve our ambitions.

Read the full customer story to discover the specific metrics this mining company achieved and how OpenText™ Content Aviator helped them unlock faster insights and strengthen compliance across their global operations.