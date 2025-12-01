Content Services

AI-powered content assistant keeps revenue flowing

OpenText™ Content Aviator™ accelerates shipping claim resolution and strengthens revenue recapture

Neha Jha profile picture
Neha Jha

December 01, 20252 min read

In global fashion, efficiency in closing orders is crucial for profitability. When retailers experience supply chain issues or missing orders, revenue and profitability can suffer. For a leading global clothing brand, a growing backlog of shipping claims required Accounts Receivable (AR) analysts to research a complex web of documentation to get to the bottom of each issue, ensure orders reached retailers, and meet revenue goals.

When manual processes slowed recovery and increased financial risk

The manual process of resolving claims and queries slowed revenue recognition and consumed valuable time. Teams had to sift through scattered invoices, customs documents, and delivery receipts spread across multiple systems. The process was slow, tedious, and error prone.

Instantly surfacing trusted information with an AI content assistant

That’s when the company turned to OpenText™ Content Aviator, an AI-powered content assistant that transformed how employees access and act on information. By connecting content across systems, Content Aviator can retrieve, summarize, translate, and verify claims data in seconds instead of hours.

Play video
See how this global manufacturer used an AI assistant to boost productivity

Enhancing decisions, collaboration, and compliance through AI content management

With Content Aviator, the company’s teams can speed through the tedious work of finding, comparing, and resolving claims paperwork.  With Content Aviator, the complexity of resolving claims was dramatically improved:

In a matter of weeks, we unlocked a 35-percentage-point increase in the accuracy of our AI content assistant across 31 claims-related queries.

Company spokesperson

For this global clothing brand, what was once a growing issue can now turn into a customer service success:

This transformation isn’t just about operational efficiency; it’s about giving our customers confidence that their claims will be handled quickly and accurately. As we continue to grow globally, OpenText Content Aviator will be instrumental in helping us deliver on that promise.

Read the full customer story to see the specific challenges this global clothing manufacturer overcame and the impressive accuracy gains they achieved by leveraging Content Aviator to simplify claims processing and accelerate revenue recognition.

Read the full story

Neha is a Senior Product Marketing Manager with over 15 years of global experience working with leading technology organizations. Specializing in product marketing, she has dedicated over seven years to the software automation sector. In her current role, she is responsible for driving and maintaining the GTM strategy for Process Automation and other SaaS products.

See all posts

