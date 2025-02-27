What’s new in OpenText Fax?

OpenText™ Fax (RightFax™) 24.4 introduces a suite of enhancements and new features designed to streamline digital fax communications, simplify administration, and improve system integration. For existing OpenText Fax customers looking to transition their fax software and telephony to the cloud, this release is particularly significant. It offers robust cloud connectivity options and advanced authentication features that facilitate a smooth migration, ensuring minimal disruption while enhancing overall performance and security.

Streamlined installation process

The installation process in OpenText Fax 24.4 has been significantly refined. The typical client installation no longer relies on Microsoft Outlook, simplifying the deployment process. Moreover, the updated Print-to-Fax Web application can be either pushed directly to users or installed by them, providing added flexibility for IT departments.

Enhanced database and connectivity options

Administrators will appreciate the new features in database management. The SQL connection interface now includes options to select specific drivers and enable multi-subnet failover, ensuring a more resilient connection in complex network setups. Additionally, improvements in the maintenance process contribute to a more efficient and scalable system performance.

Advanced routing and additional EMR integration capabilities

OpenText Fax 24.4 introduces robust enhancements in routing and integration:

Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) routing: The system now supports SIP routing by utilizing the Request-URI or To fields of incoming SIP messages, offering more precise control over routing configurations.

Meditech EMR integration: Healthcare providers benefit from the ability to send patient documents directly from the Meditech interface, thereby streamlining clinical workflows.

Improved user experience and flexibility

Several user-focused improvements enhance the overall experience by enabling users to receive faxes via multiple inbound routing methods that offer a customized approach beyond the traditional fax mailbox, while support for tenant hosting in Shared Services environments ensures the platform scales effectively for multi-tenant operations. Additionally, the Identity and Access Manager now supports the MFP App in Managed Services environments without requiring a VPN connection, allowing users to easily view and print recently received faxes directly from their devices. Now confirmation page menu option is available for failed faxes.

Strengthened authentication and cloud connectivity

The release brings significant upgrades to both authentication and cloud connectivity. Administrators now have the flexibility to rename authentication providers thanks to enhancements in the OpenID Connect configuration interface, which simplifies identity management. Additionally, the update introduces NTLM authentication for proxy connections and offers new connection options, including an Australian connection and a PC.

This latest version also focuses on enhancing administrative capabilities. With improvements to EFM and Web Admin, new hyperlinks now enable administrators to quickly access services showing recent errors or warnings, while enhanced dialing rule management simplifies system oversight through options to duplicate and toggle rules. Meanwhile, the FaxUtil and FaxUtil Web modules have been refined with a confirmation page for failed faxes, expanded display options for cover sheet notes, an extended inactivity timeout of up to 480 minutes, and the ability to print directly from the browser. Reporting has also been upgraded where the Server Usage report now supports summarization by server, group, or user, and custom reports can be added easily to provide deeper insights into system performance. In addition, the Worker Host and Integration Modules now allow administrators to suspend Worker Host processes directly from the Status window and configure retry settings for Post-Fax Processing, adding both resilience and flexibility to system management.

OpenText Fax 24.4 marks a significant step forward in enhancing fax communications. With modernized platform support, streamlined installation, robust routing options, and advanced administrative tools, the update delivers a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly experience. Organizations, whether small or large, will find that these improvements help to simplify daily tasks and optimize overall system performance. For more information about our digital fax server software, visit our OpenText Fax website.