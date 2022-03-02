The latest announcement about OpenText™ Cloud Editions includes some great updates to OpenText™ Core Share. Check out the latest updates below.

February 2021: What’s new in OpenText Core Share CE 22.1

In Cloud Edition (CE) 22.1, Core Share users will notice several new features and enhancements to make their file sharing and collaboration experience even better.

Personal file markup/annotations

Users can now make private notes, sketches, highlights, and other markups and save them for future reference. Any annotations made to a file will not be seen by other collaborators on the file – they are private to the user that creates them. Marking up a file will not produce a new draft/version of the file, but it will be stored for future reference by the person who made the annotations.

The Personal Annotations feature is available on both the Core Share iOS app and the browser/web app and is particularly useful for making notes or sketches for later reference but not changing the context or content of a document. Notes on technical manuals, repair and maintenance procedures, and other documents that a user wants to make, such as best-practice notes, lessons learned, or other personal annotations, are examples of key scenarios this feature can support.

View more information about the OpenText Core Share Personal Annotations feature

New language support

In addition to English and French, Core Share users can now set their language preference to Brazillian Portuguese, German, Hebrew, Japanese, or Spanish. To set their language preference for working in the Core Share browser/web app, users can click their Profile (upper left corner of the Core Share web app) > click Settings > Preferences and select their language of choice from the dropdown menu.



An example of the Preferences menu where users can set their preferred language

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) log access

Based on customer feedback, the team has worked to facilitate the integration with third-party SIEM tools so that Core Share Admins can access event logs and export them to their SIEM tool to create custom reports based on that activity. Admins can now access log files and use their SIEM tool to generate reports for both admin and user activity events.

Examples of admin activity events include:

Configuration changes (tenant-wide security policy changes, etc.)

Addition of users/groups by admins

Security and access policy changes such as 2FA, external sharing, etc.

Examples of the user activity events include:

Content creation

Downloads

File/folder deletion

Core Share Trash Bin deletion

Renaming of content

Moving of content

Creation of shares with external users

Uploading of content into folders accessible by external users

The ability to leverage existing SIEM tools for Core Share event and activity reporting helps bolster information security policies and provides a layer of visibility into how employees are using Core Share.

NOTE: The SIEM event log access is currently available in the Canadian environment and will be available in all other regions in future releases of Core Share.

Microsoft Office 365 Mobile region selector

In CE 22.1, users now have the option to select their region of preference for accessing files stored in Core Share via Microsoft Office 365. Previously, users could only link to a North American Core Share tenant as the Office 365 third-party storage provider and could not select any other Core Share regions with Office 365. With this update, Core Share mobile app users can now link Office 365 to any of the Core Share instances by selecting their region of preference for Office 365 Mobile, allowing them to access/view/edit content in Office 365 apps quickly and easily. Users will be prompted for their region of preference and can, if necessary, switch between regions based on the location of the content they need to access.

New Core Share health status page

OpenText recently launched a consolidated Status Dashboard that includes Core Share. The new OpenText Status Dashboard allows customers to check on a range of cloud services. Administrators can also subscribe to notifications to stay up to date with the latest news about planned maintenances, outrages, etc.

Note: If you have bookmarked the old Core Share status page, it will automatically redirect to the new page.

An example of the new Core Share OpenText Status Dashboard

For more information about Core Share 22.1, check out the release notes.