What’s new in EnCase eDiscovery Cloud Edition (CE) 20.3

Collecting data is a crucial requirement for responding to litigation, regulatory response and investigations. However, key data is spread over a myriad of sources—from desktops and laptops to smartphones, email servers, enterprise content management platforms and cloud repositories—making it difficult for even the most IT-savvy organizations to quickly identify and collect the potentially responsive information.

OpenText™ EnCase™ eDiscovery is the gold standard in forensically sound collections. With over 43 million EnCase endpoint agents deployed globally, EnCase eDiscovery provides enterprises with 360-degree visibility across all endpoints, devices and networks to search, collect and preserve electronically stored information (ESI) discreetly and in a court admissible format.

EnCase eDiscovery CE 20.3 introduces enhancements to help users be even more efficient and productive. These include user interface (UI) enhancements, the ability to split jobs to target specific data within large shared folder structures, support for additional source systems, and a new Gmail and Google Calendar connector.

Enhanced UI

The EnCase eDiscovery (Web Beta) introduced with OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 has been expanded across the core EnCase eDiscovery feature set to encompass Examiner Management, Data Sets and Tags.

Increased effectiveness through targeted collections

CE 20.3 introduces the ability to split jobs to target specific folders within large shared folder structures. For example, multi-national firms often have numerous discrete folders with similar content for each of their regions or divisions. Splitting jobs by folder is an effective way to collect the content for just the division of interest. This saves time and avoids diluting the legal standing of the content set because of over-collection.

EnCase eDiscovery CE 20.3 also introduces the ability to collect across all types of records to effectively encompass all content of interest in a single process. Email, email attachments, calendar events, folder labels and user lists are automatically included in all collections from all source systems including email, ECM platforms, cloud repositories and mobile devices.

A new connector and newly supported systems

Another significant expansion of EnCase eDiscovery’s reach is that a new connector for Gmail and Google Calendar is now available. With one billion active users, Gmail is the most prolific consumer email system worldwide. The new connector for Gmail in CE 20.3 streamlines the ability to collect content across enterprise and consumer email systems alike to support eDiscovery, compliance and investigations and uncover attempts to use consumer email systems to commit illicit acts or thwart security policies.

CE 20.3 expands the breadth of systems that EnCase eDiscovery can collect from including Windows® 2019, Windows® 10 1903, and Red Hat™ Linux™ 8.0.

Learn more about EnCase eDiscovery CE 20.3 by visiting the EnCase eDiscovery product page or by downloading the EnCase eDiscovery product overview.