What’s new in CE 20.2 for Tableau Forensic Imager (TX1)

The increasing diversity, size and sophistication of digital media makes evidence collection a challenge. Digital investigators need a versatile solution that can acquire data from any storage type, including network shares, that is easy to use and navigate and can help close cases faster, reduce case backlogs and increase investigative capacity.

OpenText™ Tableau Forensic Imager (TX1) solves the difficult challenges of forensic data acquisition by offering superior local and networked forensic imaging capabilities without compromise, even when conducting simultaneous forensic jobs. It delivers consistent results within a standalone, high-performance hardware solution, giving examiners and investigators peace of mind when dealing with many types of digital evidence.

With updates and additions to OpenText™ Tableau Forensic Imager in OpenText CE 20.2, we’ve included the following enhancements:

Support for 802.1X Authentication

TX1 is able to provide security certificates and credentials that 802.1X networks require to identify and authorize it for network access. The ability for TX1 to connect to networks locked down with 802.1X Network Access Control policies adds an additional level of security confidence when conducting network operations and satisfies security requirements for some customers.

Ex. 802.1X configuration within TX1 Network Settings

Pause and resume imaging jobs

TX1 users can pause any running imaging job (E01, Ex01, DD, DMG) and resume later, even across power-cycles. 20.2 adds the ability to resume when a job fails due to a drive interruption/failure, such as accidental media disconnect. This increases efficiency by saving time in situations that previously required the job to be restarted. Additionally, after a power loss, resuming a duplication on a Tableau encrypted (locked) destination drive now prompts the user to unlock the drive before it can be used.

Ex. Paused job status due to a job failure

Enhanced media handling UX

In addition to unlocking Opal SEDs using known credentials, 20.2 also provides detection of proprietary self-encrypting USB devices.

Users can now scan/browse a mounted CIFS host for configured shares and choose which share to mount from the list presented. Both CIFS and iSCSI mount status feedback have an improved UX as well. For example, 20.2 now displays connected shares from a list of shares in the TX1 iSCSI discovery dialog.

By user request, connected drives are now listed by TX1 in port-order (matching the physical alignment on TX1) rather than in the order they were connected.

Ex. Scan/browse network for available hosts with CIFS shares

Multi-user access

Users can now create, delete, and manage multi-user profiles, resulting in an improved user experience. This allows users to uniformly deploy common pre-selected settings, as well as personalize or customize individual settings. 20.2 now adds user information to the forensic log, to show which user submitted a specific job, when multiple users are logged into a TX1.

Improved user experience

The following new features are included for improved user experience:

Logs can now be created in either text or HTML format, configured in default/user settings.

Users can now export a single log.

TX1 drive list now appears in port-order.

“?” variable input is now allowed in TX1 default settings for Image Name.

Localization updates for the TX1 3.0 release changes

Ex. HTML log

