Waikato Regional Council builds a sustainable future with digital technologies

The longest river in New Zealand, the Waikato River runs through the North Island and empties into the Tasman Sea. Residents of the region respect the river’s historical and ecological importance while relying on it to generate hydroelectric power and other life-sustaining benefits. Balancing these values, the Waikato Regional Council (WRC) manages the use of water, soil, air, geothermal areas and coasts so all can enjoy the natural resources for generations to come.

“Caring for our place, empowering our people” – that is the WRC vision. It’s about working together to care for the world we live in to make the Waikato region the best it can be, now and for the long term. This requires a high volume of project planning documents, environmental reports, contracts, technical specifications, and more—all subject to public records legislation. All this content must be easy to locate, share, track and archive for the council to be effective in its job.

Embracing a digital future with content management solutions from OpenText, WRC equips its scientists, contractors and other professionals with a secure, collaborative platform to make informed decisions and carry out best practices for the region. WRC internal employees and external contractors easily search, find and share information in connected workspaces built on OpenText™ Content Suite and OpenText™ Core Share.

“Good information practices are hugely important. We’re committed to having engaging and efficient solutions. When done right, good information practices make life a whole lot easier for everyone else in the organization and anyone that comes after them.” Joanne Bell, Community and Services Information Management Team Leader.

Core Share maintains enterprise level security and compliance, integrating across Content Suite and other systems to provide a controlled, SaaS resource for all collaborators. Compliant with legislated requirements, the platform supports secure access to information for employees and contractors and transparency of information for residents.

“Security is really important in these environments. Core Share and Content Suite allow us to apply our retention and disposal requirements across the organization’s information, making sure information is managed how it should be.” Joanne Bell, Community and Services Information Management Team Leader.

Coming from the Māori language, the name Waikato translates as ‘flowing water.’ With a secure, collaborative platform built on OpenText Content Suite and Core Share, Waikato Regional Council is streamlining its workflow to support sustainability of its natural resources far into the future.

To learn more about how Waikato Regional Council is building a sustainable future with OpenText technologies, read the full success story.