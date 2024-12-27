Unlock the power of functional test automation with OpenText Functional Testing

OpenText Functional Testing™ is an AI-powered functional testing tool designed to streamline and enhance test automation across desktop, web, mobile, mainframe, composite, and packaged enterprise-grade applications. With support for more than 200 technologies, OpenText Functional Testing stands out as a versatile solution capable of addressing diverse testing needs.

Benefits of OpenText Functional Testing

The ability to perform successful omnichannel testing hasn’t been easy…until now. OpenText Functional Testing ensures your applications functions consistently across various environments, providing a seamless user experience regardless of the platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, OpenText Functional Testing enhances object recognition, which significantly reduces the time and effort required for test creation and maintenance. This not only speeds up the testing process but also improves accuracy and reliability.

In addition to its AI capabilities, OpenText Functional Testing offers increased test coverage by supporting both front-end and back-end testing. By integrating with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, OpenText Functional Testing helps eliminate bottlenecks, streamline workflows, and accelerate release cycles. This integration is crucial for maintaining high efficiency and productivity in modern software development environments.

Collaboration is another area where OpenText Functional Testing excels. Promote collaboration across your teams by breaking down silos and ensuring a steady flow of information. This collaborative approach not only enhances communication but also leads to better decision-making and more effective problem-solving.

Best practices

Leverage AI capabilities for advanced object recognition and automating repetitive tasks to significantly reduce maintenance efforts and improve efficiency. Integrating OpenText Functional Testing into CI/CD pipelines is crucial for automating testing and accelerating release cycles. This integration ensures that testing is an integral part of the development process, leading to faster and more reliable software releases.

Create reusable test scripts and components to save time and effort in the long run, while also ensuring consistency across different test cases. This approach not only improves efficiency but also makes it easier to maintain and update tests as the application evolves.

Broad test coverage should always be a priority. Include both UI and API tests to ensure that all aspects of your application are thoroughly tested, leading to higher quality and more reliable software. Regular updates and training for the team are also important. Keep your solution updated with the latest versions and features to ensure that you are taking full advantage of its capabilities.

By following these best practices, teams can effectively utilize OpenText Functional Testing to enhance their test automation processes, improve collaboration, and ensure high-quality software releases. Streamline your testing processes and deliver reliable, high-quality software with OpenText Functional Testing.

