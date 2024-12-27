Shift automated tests left with OpenText Functional Testing for Developers

Empower your developers to perform functional testing within their preferred development environments with OpenText Functional Testing for Developers. This shift-left functional testing tool integrates seamlessly with standard integrated development environments, supports a variety of programming languages, and significantly improves test accuracy with the use of AI and object recognition. Allow your Agile and DevOps teams to create and execute automated tests early in the development cycle, accelerating delivery and improving overall software quality.

Key benefits of OpenText Functional Testing for Developers

Integrate seamlessly with preferred IDEs

Enhance developer productivity by integrating seamlessly with popular integrated development environments (IDEs) such as Visual Studio and Eclipse. This integration allows developers to write, execute, and debug tests within their familiar environments, streamlining the testing process and reducing the need for context switching. Enable your developers to stay within their preferred tools as OpenText Functional Testing for Developers helps maintain focus and efficiency, ultimately speeding up the development cycle.

Increase flexibility across projects and teams

Take advantage of what OpenText Functional Testing for Developers has to offer in terms of programming languages. With a wide range of options, development teams can leverage existing skills and tools, increasing flexibility and making it easier to adopt OpenText Functional Testing for Developers across different projects. The broad language support ensures that OpenText Functional Testing for Developers can be seamlessly integrated into various development workflows, enhancing its utility and effectiveness in diverse coding environments.

Improve test accuracy and reduce maintenance

Leverage robust object identification and AI-driven testing capabilities with OpenText Functional Testing for Developers. These features significantly improve test accuracy and maintenance by enhancing object recognition and automating repetitive tasks. By reducing the time and effort required for test creation and maintenance, you can enable faster and more reliable software releases. This leads to higher quality applications and more efficient development processes, making OpenText Functional Testing for Developers an essential tool for modern software development teams.

Best practices

Leverage AI-driven shift-left testing capabilities to enhance object recognition and automate repetitive tasks. This can significantly reduce the time and effort required for test maintenance.

Integrate OpenText Functional Testing for Developers into your CI/CD pipelines to automate testing and accelerate release cycles. This integration ensures that testing is an integral part of the development process, leading to faster and more reliable software releases.

Utilize support for open source frameworks so teams can build on their existing knowledge and tools, enhancing productivity and reducing the learning curve.

Prioritize comprehensive test coverage, including both UI and API tests, to ensure that all aspects of the application are thoroughly tested. This leads to higher quality and more reliable software.

By following these best practices, teams can effectively utilize OpenText Functional Testing for Developers to enhance their shift-left test automation processes, improve collaboration, and ensure high-quality software releases. It’s powerful features and capabilities is what makes OpenText Functional Testing for Developers a valuable tool for any organization looking to enable their developers, streamline their testing processes, and deliver reliable, high-quality software.

Get started now with your free trial.

Connect with us

For the OpenText Functional Testing for Developers discussion board, visit the DevOps Cloud community.