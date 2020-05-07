The resilient sales organization

Over the last few months, the world has changed completely – including the dynamics between sales professionals and customers. Now, important processes and workflows for delivering sales and service to customers have been quickly – and permanently – disrupted. How do you connect with customers and still provide them with a high-level service experience when everyone is at home? How do you access customer information quickly without compromising security? How do you keep your process systems up-to-date to identify new opportunities?

Customers are looking to businesses to be a trusted advisor during these challenging times. Finding new ways to stabilize sales and service operations, reduce costs, and, most importantly, nurture customer relationships remains top of mind for most organizations.

Having a complete view of the customer with all content and information in one place provides better insights, allows you to make faster, smarter decisions, and enables you to best serve customers within their current situation.

One core factor to a resilient sales organization’s success is ensuring that customer relationships remain job number one. Finding better ways to connect with customer information inside of processes to increase productivity and ensuring a great experience while identifying new opportunities is critical.

Watch a day in the life of a Sales Professional as they optimize sales cycles through content infused processes with OpenText™ Extended ECM.

Learn how to provide a 360-degree view of the customer to avoid potential landmines, spot new sales opportunities, and deliver a higher level of service to help grow customer accounts. Extended ECM is the connective tissue between all sales processes and mission critical content.