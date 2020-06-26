The resilient procurement organization

Recently, the world has dramatically changed – including the marketplace for goods and services, up-ending and shifting supply and demand dynamics for procurement professionals.

Procurement professionals are masters at cost savings and keeping the wheels of production turning, but supply chain disruption presents big challenges as vendor operations are interrupted and market demand fluctuates. During this time, finding ways to reduce costly risks, heading off potential pitfalls, and adjusting resources, while realizing new opportunities are keys to operational success.

Adjusting production and sourcing new vendors requires new levels of agility. To not only survive but thrive in this new normal, organizations must develop responsive procurement and strategic sourcing processes as a means to mitigate supply chain disruptions. Doing so requires you to enable real-time decision making by providing front line workers and leaders with access to current information. Enhanced visibility to information supports operational responsiveness in a rapidly changing market, driving leaner sourcing methods required to optimize productivity and reduce costs.

OpenText™ Extended ECM fuels procurement processes with the information needed to adapt to market disruption, helping you to become fluid in your ability to scale up and down on a dime. Most organizations are looking for opportunities to become more connected, to reduce waste and control costs, while finding productivity gains and operational efficiency. This can be realized by removing content barriers across your procurement organization, enabling users with on-demand access to mission critical information through tight integration with your ERP system.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® Solutions and other Extended ECM integrations, are designed to bridge the information gaps created by disparate applications in sales, finance, engineering, manufacturing, and procurement pulling structured and unstructured information together seamlessly, and presenting a complete picture to all users in a single workspace that is shared across departments and systems.

See how to get a 360-degree view of the business to avoid added costs, reduce waste, and more efficiently deliver materials for finished goods. Extended ECM is the connective tissue between all procurement processes and mission critical content.