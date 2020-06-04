The resilient HR organization

Over the last few months, the world has changed completely – including the employee dynamics for HR professionals. As working from home becomes the new reality, how can Human Resources (HR) departments best keep a pulse on the changing work environment? How can they manage evolving compliance and policy requirements, while best engaging and protecting the needs of employees – enabling them to thrive and be as productive as possible?

Now more than ever, Human Resource professionals need to collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to implement new policies and balance compliance with productive remote work environments – all while engaging with employees to keep them well informed and motivated.

Remote work will be a permanent feature for more organizations

While many organizations in later stages of digital maturity had systems in place to ensure employees would have access to information and the technology and communications infrastructure needed for successful remote work, others scrambled to fill gaps in areas still relying on analogue means to fulfill their duties. HR needs to start now, collaborating closely with IT, Finance and other departments to fill those gaps, deliver anytime/anywhere access for all and develop and implement new guidelines for remote work and access to information.

Accommodation and compliance

While the number of people working remotely explodes, employers face new policy issues and, potentially, very real employment law concerns exposing a company to penalties (GDPR, CCPA, retention of employee documents). Having access to all information in real-time, the ability to react and a clear audit of all activity is critical.

Operational efficiencies to help reduce costs

All areas of the business are looking to cut costs and increase work productivity. It is imperative to reduce potential costly risks of missing information or errors due to document versions for new policies (work from home), cross-team approvals, and for staff reductions and onboarding processes. Also, finding ways to cut manual document-related tasks at a time of limited resources allows HR to focus on more strategic issues.

OpenText™ Extended ECM for SAP® SuccessFactors® boosts employee engagement and provides easy visibility of information to help speed up access to resources while boosting HR productivity by automating document-related processes and staying ahead of potential compliance issues. The tight integration of employee data and documents accelerates day-to-day activities and provides the agility needed to meet the engagement expectations of the new digital workforce. Extended ECM for SAP SuccessFactors bridges information gaps for all stakeholders, paving the way for a reduction of worker manual tasks and automation, for the company to continue to adapt and thrive in difficult times.

Watch a day in the life of an HR professional to learn how to provide one holistic view of employee information to avoid potential risk and compliance issues, reduce manual tasks, and improve employee engagement. Extended ECM is the connective tissue between all HR processes and mission critical content.