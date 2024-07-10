The new IDP for HR: a springboard for transformation

Move over HR individual development plans, there’s a new IDP acronym for human resources in town: intelligent document processing. And HR leaders are taking note as it is proving to be a catalyst for operational transformation.

With HR responsible for managing massive amounts of data tied to employee compensation, performance, benefits, diversity, and inclusion and recruitment, intelligent document processing has emerged as a star in this data-driven era, giving HR professionals actionable insights and faster access to the right information. The result: teams work smarter and make more of an impact.

Let’s explore the role of IDP in HR, how it brings efficiency, speed, and accuracy to HR processes, such as employee onboarding, freeing time for more strategic contributions.

The need for efficiency gains in HR

Organizations want human resources teams to focus on people, not paperwork. Yet HR professionals continue to spend most of their time on administration and manual processes, leading to stress and burnout. The time is ripe to introduce technology and automation to streamline tactical work for this critical department. Recent surveys from Gartner highlight several HR challenges driving this need:1

Ongoing gaps in technology: 56 percent of HR leaders confirmed their HR technology solutions and strategy don't match their current and future business needs, such as digital transformation.

Responsibilities and stress on the rise: 75 percent of HR leaders say their managers are overwhelmed by the growth of their job responsibilities.

Time spent on manual tasks: 59 percent of managers report spending a significant amount of time on "work to do work."

The skills shortage continues: 26 percent of CEOs rank talent shortage as the top damaging factor to business outlook.

The new IDP for HR

Intelligent document processing brings together information capture, AI, and process automation to allow information to be automatically classified and organized and then easily searched, found, and acted upon quickly. Intelligent document processing solutions can help streamline HR tasks, bringing automation to this document-heavy department, reducing digital friction and manual tasks.

Let’s look at three HR use cases for IDP.

Improve employee onboarding

Introducing automation to the employee onboarding experience is a win-win for organizations and new hires, making it more efficient and welcoming for employees and less time consuming for staff. And the benefits extend well beyond the initial onboarding experience, allowing HR teams to digitally capture and classify new hire data to drive insights and activities throughout the employee’s tenure, such as alerting both HR and the employee if a required training certificate is expired.

Streamline hiring

By bringing together information capture, AI, and process automation, HR professionals get quick answers to pressing questions with stellar results. For example, for current job openings, HR teams can determine which existing employees have required skill sets, leveraging searchable metadata from employee resumes and performance reviews to recommend strong internal candidates.

Support employee retention and engagement

Plus, IDP solutions extend the value of existing HR applications. For example, most organizations already use HRIS or HCM software to help with a variety of HR tasks, including performance reviews. These files can be turned into text-searchable PDFs, enabling the metadata to automatically trigger the next appropriate processes and workflows once a review is complete, such as sending a reminder to complete an annual drug test, or to complete a company survey for tenured employees. And IDP can help teams gather and analyze feedback from employees, using information from surveys to identify themes, sentiments, and insights for actionable recommendations.

Why OpenText for IDP

We offer IDP solutions that help customers turn content into actionable data, providing a springboard to digital transformation and delivering tangible operational efficiency gains by removing manual process roadblocks. We stand apart due to our:

• Global market presence: A recognized intelligent document processing leader, see what earned us top marks in a recent report by IDC.

• Breadth of products and solutions: OpenText customers benefit from end-to-end IDP offerings from a single technology partner, with solutions ranging from information capture and AI-powered content management to low-code business process apps. In fact, our robust and scalable IDP technology stack helped us earn a Leader position in the 2024 Infosource Global Capture & IDP Vendor Matrix—seven years and running!

• Flexible deployment options: OpenText meets customers where they are in the digital transformation journey, able to support current and desired IT environments, whether off-cloud or private (supporting Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS), hybrid, or public cloud.

• Proven track record and deep integrations: Another OpenText advantage is ease of integration with applications and systems already in use by HR teams. For example, the Department of Human Resources for the County of Los Angeles is using OpenText IDP solutions to capture personnel documents across six enterprise HR systems and make files centrally accessible from the cloud. As a result, the County has expedited employee onboarding, improved HR record access, and estimates saving $3.4 million per year. Learn more about the County’s impressive HR results.

Are you ready to learn how intelligent document processing can help your organization streamline HR processes to save time and work smarter?

[1] Gartner® Top 5 Priorities for HR Leaders in 2024, 2023