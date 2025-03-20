Ultimate guide to intelligent document processing use cases

As organizations navigate a rapidly changing world, efficiency and accuracy are paramount. To stay ahead, organization need a game changer − intelligent document processing (IDP). By automating the capture, extraction, and processing of information from various document types, IDP revolutionizes business operations. Discover how OpenText intelligent document processing solutions can transform your organization.

Streamline invoice processing with intelligent document processing solutions

Say goodbye to manual invoice handling and hello to efficiency. Automate the capture and validation of invoice data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and compliance. OpenText™ Vendor Invoice Management for SAP® Solutions finds invoice problems and ensures that the right users address them at the right time. This IDP solution accelerates payment cycles, improves cash flow management, and strengthens supplier relationships. Experience the future of invoice processing today.

Enhance customer onboarding

First impressions matter. Speed up the onboarding process and enhance customer satisfaction with automated extraction and verification of customer data from identification proofs and application forms. With an intelligent document processing solution that includes OpenText™ Capture or OpenText™ Core Capture, organizations make onboarding a breeze and leave a lasting positive impression.

Revolutionize human resources management

Managing employee records, resumes, and other documents can be overwhelming. Automate the capture and organization of documents with OpenText intelligent document processing solutions that simplify HR tasks. From recruitment to retirement, streamline your HR processes, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on strategic initiatives that drive your business forward.

Optimize claims processing with intelligent document processing solutions

Insurance companies face a critical challenge: how to balance thorough verification of high volumes of claims with swift customer service. Cut manual data entry to reduce processing time, minimize costly errors, and enable adjusters to focus on complex decision-making instead of paperwork. With information capture and intelligent document processing solutions, organizations cut operational costs and significantly improve the customer experience through faster settlements and transparent claim tracking.

Enhance customer service

Exceptional customer service is crucial today. Integrate OpenText information capture solutions with CRM platforms like Salesforce® to automate workflows to provide swift and accurate processing of customer information. This boosts efficiency and allows teams to deliver personalized support, leading to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Ensure compliance and simplify auditing with information capture solutions

Stay ahead of industry regulations with information capture solutions that ensure all of your content is classified, organized, and easy to find. Aided by information capture, intelligent document processing offers a seamless way to manage these tasks, making your business audit-ready and compliant.

Are you ready to learn how you can use IDP to transform these common workflows?