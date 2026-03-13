South Asian Conglomerate Cuts the Risk of Costly Asset Downtime

Our company is a major diversified conglomerate in South Asia, with a portfolio spanning heavy industry, energy, and essential commodities. Today, our agricultural division stands as one of the region’s largest producers of specialized crop nutrients, shipping millions of metric tons annually to support regional food security and serving approximately two million farmers.

Manufacturing these essential products is a 24/7 process. We operate multiple large-scale production facilities that must run reliably around the clock. Shutting down a production line—even for a couple of hours—would have a massive impact on the business. For example, a brief halt in production can result in operational costs exceeding $100,000.

To help us mitigate this risk, we have built up mature enterprise asset management capabilities. We have around 500 engineers working across the business who regularly inspect and maintain our equipment to keep it running smoothly. To support their work, our teams use Oracle Enterprise Asset Management software.

Equipping engineers with rapid information access

Technical documentation plays a big part in day-to-day asset management. Our engineers frequently consult technical drawings and repair and inspection records to carry out their work. Sometimes, they need to resolve queries with the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). All this information—including correspondence with OEMs—must be preserved.

In the past, we stored the bulk of our asset management information within our Oracle environment. However, many records were also scattered across other locations, such as employee inboxes and desktops. This siloed approach made it time-consuming for engineers to find the records they needed. In addition, there was always the risk of losing access to important data when employees left the business—a significant compliance challenge.

When a deep-dive audit of our asset management processes brought these issues to the fore, we decided to act quickly to strengthen our approach to information management. The aim was to move all of our data to a single, central platform.

Selecting a proven solution from a trusted partner

When we started evaluating enterprise content management solutions, OpenText Content Management quickly stood out as the leading contender. As well as offering built-in information governance capabilities, the OpenText solution could be tightly integrated with our Oracle environment.

We were keen to close the gaps in our asset management capabilities quickly, so we looked for an expert implementation partner to help us get up and running with Content Management.

Transforming our information management capabilities

Working with our partner, we consolidated thousands of records from across the business onto OpenText Content Management. Their consultants trained our engineers to use the new solution, providing comprehensive learning sessions for representatives from each of our asset management teams.

Thanks to support from our partner and the advanced capabilities of OpenText Content Management, we’ve transformed our approach to information management. Because there’s no longer any need to manually search for records in multiple places, we’ve boosted asset management efficiency and reduced operational costs.

Even more importantly, our engineers can now access records 70% faster. They can quickly make well-informed decisions, which helps keep our plants running smoothly and ensures we continue to meet the needs of the millions of farmers who rely on us.