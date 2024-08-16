Application Delivery

Revolutionize your DevOps testing process with next-gen AI

OpenText is proudly sponsoring STARWEST 2024, September 22 – 27 in Anaheim and online. Join us and engage with our experts to learn more about…

Dylan Roberts profile picture
Dylan Roberts

August 16, 20242 minute read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Starwest banner and OT is a sponsor, blue swirly background

OpenText is proudly sponsoring STARWEST 2024, September 22 – 27 in Anaheim and online. Join us and engage with our experts to learn more about how to revolutionize your DevOps testing process with next-gen AI.  

STARWEST is the premier event for software testing and quality. It starts on September 22nd and features a two-day expo of top technologies under one roof, as well as 75+ talks—including keynotes, tutorials, and sessions that let you customize your event experience. Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, attendees will have access to all the same great content. 

This year OpenText will be showcasing Gen AI automation across DevOps

Using DevOps Aviator helps save time and release better quality software while leaving risks and setbacks behind. With its cutting-edge generative AI capabilities and next-generation LLM, DevOps Aviator empowers developers, supercharges application delivery, and unlocks deep insights into value stream KPIs. 

No matter your level of expertise, DevOps Aviator can reduce the burden on software development and testing. It is the ultimate solution for optimizing software delivery in the digital age. 

We will also be showcasing a wide range of AI-powered testing and DevOps solutions, including ValueEdge, UFT One, and more. 

Visit the OpenText booth at STARWEST for live demos, exciting prizes, and personalized expert sessions on cutting-edge testing solutions.

Stop by our booth for a 10-MINUTE LIVE DEMO on Gen-AI automation across DevOps: Sep 25 @ 11.45am, 4pm, 5.45pm & Sep 26 @ 11am, 1pm

If you are attending in-person, we invite you to schedule a personalized booth meeting with one of our experts to explore OpenText offerings and see how we can help you level-up your test automation with AI. 

Register now to secure your place. 

We hope to see you in person at STARWEST! 

Expo hours

Wednesday, September 25: 10:30am – 2:00pm PST and 3:30pm – 6:30pm PST 
Expo Reception: 5:30pm – 6:30pm PST 

Thursday, September 26: 10:15am – 3:00pm PST 

Location

Disneyland® Hotel 
1150 West Magic Way 
Anaheim, CA 92802, United States 

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Dylan Roberts avatar image

Dylan Roberts

Passionate about functional testing tools, Dylan Roberts is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with 16 years of experience as a marketing communications professional. He has spearheaded multiple award-winning marketing campaigns. He oversees the creation and execution of go-to-market activities for OpenText DevOps and VSM solutions.

See all posts

More from the author

OpenText recognized as a leader in continuous test automation platforms
Application Delivery

OpenText recognized as a leader in continuous test automation platforms

The OpenText continuous automation testing platform, acquired as Micro Focus in August 2022, was invited to participate in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation Testing Platforms,…

2 minute read

What is codeless quality?
Application Delivery

What is codeless quality?

Codeless quality is about using automation and AI to support faster development and release cycles with less time and effort. By reducing the learning curve…

3 minute read

Optimism abounds in the world of functional testing
Application Delivery

Optimism abounds in the world of functional testing

In the fast-paced world of technology, partnerships and acquisitions often hold the key to innovation and growth. The OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus has sent…

2 minute read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

How can we help?