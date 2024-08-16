OpenText is proudly sponsoring STARWEST 2024, September 22 – 27 in Anaheim and online. Join us and engage with our experts to learn more about how to revolutionize your DevOps testing process with next-gen AI.

STARWEST is the premier event for software testing and quality. It starts on September 22nd and features a two-day expo of top technologies under one roof, as well as 75+ talks—including keynotes, tutorials, and sessions that let you customize your event experience. Whether you choose to attend in-person or online, attendees will have access to all the same great content.

This year OpenText will be showcasing Gen AI automation across DevOps.

Using DevOps Aviator helps save time and release better quality software while leaving risks and setbacks behind. With its cutting-edge generative AI capabilities and next-generation LLM, DevOps Aviator empowers developers, supercharges application delivery, and unlocks deep insights into value stream KPIs.

No matter your level of expertise, DevOps Aviator can reduce the burden on software development and testing. It is the ultimate solution for optimizing software delivery in the digital age.

We will also be showcasing a wide range of AI-powered testing and DevOps solutions, including ValueEdge, UFT One, and more.

Visit the OpenText booth at STARWEST for live demos, exciting prizes, and personalized expert sessions on cutting-edge testing solutions.

If you are attending in-person, we invite you to schedule a personalized booth meeting with one of our experts to explore OpenText offerings and see how we can help you level-up your test automation with AI.

Expo hours

Wednesday, September 25: 10:30am – 2:00pm PST and 3:30pm – 6:30pm PST

Expo Reception: 5:30pm – 6:30pm PST

Thursday, September 26: 10:15am – 3:00pm PST

Location

Disneyland® Hotel

1150 West Magic Way

Anaheim, CA 92802, United States