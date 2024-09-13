DevSecOps: It’s Time to Level Up (with a Little Help from AI) 

Ever feel like the software world is spinning faster than a fidget spinner in overdrive? Security threats are evolving at warp speed, and keeping up feels like trying to catch a greased piglet.

But hey, don’t stress. DevSecOps is already your secret weapon, baking security into every line of code. Now, imagine adding AI to the mix. It’s like upgrading your skateboard to a hoverboard.

Welcome to the OpenText DevSecOps Virtual Summit

On Sept 24, we’re not just talking about the future – we’re building it. We’re diving into how AI is turbocharging DevSecOps, making it faster, smarter, and more secure.

Here’s the lowdown:

Keynote: Rita Jackson and Alan Shimel will drop some serious knowledge on how OpenText’s AI-powered tools are turning the DevSecOps game on its head. Think seamless collaboration, intelligent automation, and proactive security. It’s like having a superhero team protecting your code.

Breakout Sessions:

Level Up Your DevSecOps Game: When it comes to software development, security can’t be an afterthought. Join John Falk as he dives into the crucial role of DevSecOps in delivering top-notch, secure products. Learn how to integrate security practices from day one, so you can squash vulnerabilities, stay compliant, and streamline your development process.

AI: Friend or Foe? (Spoiler: It’s Both): AI is awesome, but let’s be real, it comes with its own set of security challenges. Kelly Gundler will guide you through the risks of AI deployments, from sneaky attacks to data privacy nightmares. Discover how to protect your AI models and data while still pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Cloud Migration: Mythbusting 101: Thinking about moving to the cloud but worried about security? Gordon Fitzsimmons is here to debunk the myths and show you how to migrate smoothly and securely. No more fear of the unknown, just practical strategies for a successful cloud journey.

Fireside Chat: Industry legends Alan Shimel and John Willis will be sharing their unfiltered thoughts on the future of DevSecOps and AI. Consider this your exclusive backstage pass to the tech revolution.

Panel Discussion: Get ready for some real talk as experts tackle the challenges you face every day and reveal the innovative solutions that are changing the game.

Who’s this for?

Developers who want to code faster and safer.

Security pros who are tired of playing catch-up.

IT Ops teams who want to streamline their workflow.

Basically, anyone who wants to stay ahead of the curve and build a better digital future.

Ready to level up your DevSecOps game?

Register now and let’s shape the future of software together.