Optimize your skills with OpenText certification

In recent years, the concept of “lifelong learning” has increased in importance for individuals and enterprises alike. Highly skilled and knowledgeable employees are a huge benefit for organizations of all sizes and keeping up to date is vital for an individual’s career prospects and self-worth.

A recent Pearson VUE survey on the value of IT (Information Technology) certification quantifies many impressive benefits of a workforce that is continuously learning and earning verifiable skills.

Employers recognize an estimated $10k of additional ROI (Return on Investment) per credentialed employee

77% cited an increased ability to innovate and enhance work processes and outcomes

81% saw increased quality of value and work contributions

At OpenText, we recognize the value of lifelong learning, and how credible, third-party assessment of skills and knowledge can help to build a highly qualified ecosystem of practitioners.

Expanded certification program

And for that reason, we are excited to announce we have expanded our already extensive certification program to include:

Customer-focused, product agnostic, role-based learning paths

Credentials targeted at the business user audience

Mandatory credentials to ensure cloud-ready practitioners (business administrators)

Our expanded certification program is a big step forward in building a much broader OpenText community, one that demonstrates the levels of skill, knowledge, and expertise in our products that the market is looking for.

This investment in our certification program brings several benefits to all members of the ecosystem:

Customers can increase productivity, reduce reliance on technical support, and adopt OpenText solutions in new ways, leading to higher adoption rates across their organizations and an increased return on their investment

Partners and other third-party practitioners can implement OpenText solutions faster, understand advantage points and proven practices of the solution, leading to successful implementations and highly satisfied customers

Employees can receive comprehensive, standardized training, build skills that lead to individual promotion and support company growth, and ensure client-facing organizations have the right OpenText skills and credentials

Share your success

Everyone likes to shout a little about their successes, whether it’s just to friends and family, or to the entire world! And once an individual has achieved OpenText certification, we’re making it super easy to share the news.

All OpenText certifications are represented by a digital badge, a fully portable and digital credential that when clicked will show just what was needed to earn it, when it was earned, and what outcomes were achieved.

Additionally, OpenText has partnered with Credly®, a best-in-class solution for issuing and managing digital credentials, to translate all certifications into a badge. The digital badges are issued and managed through Credly’s Acclaim platform.

As we continue to invest in our certification program, we aim to build a global ecosystem of highly skilled and OpenText certified information management professionals. Learn how you can get certified and join the community here.