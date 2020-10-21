OpenText World 2020—Are You Ready for the Great Rethink?

The world is not changing. It has changed. These changes are deep. Structural. Lasting.

We must use this opportunity to rethink on a massive scale. Rethink the nature of humanity and the evolution of our species on every level: Economic, Societal, Technological, Individual, Environmental, Educational, Geopolitical, Industries. There has never been a more important time for such a “Great Rethink.” A new equilibrium is emerging, spurred on by the fastest, most meaningful technology disruption—ever. In less than a year, we’ve seen the rapid rise of low-touch economies and digital supply chains, an unrelenting acceleration of Industry 4.0, and entirely new approaches to how we eat, work, shop and live.

The Great Rethink

It is up to us to decide what we want this new equilibrium to look like. Envision the virtual world for a moment. Accessible by all. Seamless experiences. Connected to the entire world. Empathetic technology connecting with us on an intuitive level and giving us a deeper understanding of each other. In complete harmony with the physical world to build a better future. Data amplifying the ability of humanitarian organizations to accomplish their missions. Artificial intelligence augmenting human intelligence to combat climate change. A better and kinder world is within reach, and, for the first time, we have the technology to get us there.

Future-Ready

OpenText World will prepare organizations of all sizes for the future of business in a transformed world. You will hear from an amazing lineup of speakers who are working on the frontlines of our most difficult global challenges. We will introduce new technologies and deliver in-depth breakout sessions and virtual labs on the latest tech innovations, as well as offer opportunities for companies to engage with technical experts. You will also hear insights from leaders at key business and government organizations from around the world, including NATO, Google, L’Oréal, Pharmascience, ABB, Agility Logistics, Tata Power, Red Hat, Los Angeles County, and the Department of Social Development, Republic of South Africa.

OpenText World is happening on October 26th to 29th—less than a week away.

OpenText is delivering the next era of technology for the digital revolution. The conference will showcase our newest product release, Cloud Edition 20.4, packed full of innovations to help companies accelerate their digital transformations and succeed in the new equilibrium world.

Speakers on Global Change and the Future of Business

I am unbelievably excited about our speakers this year.

Keynotes at OpenText World

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former US Vice President Al Gore will illustrate how technology shapes our world and how global crises provide opportunities for positive change. In addition to his keynote, Mr. Gore will speak with me one-to-one on the role of technology in creating the kind of future we want to see. He believes that we are so very close to overcoming the perils of climate change and creating a real energy revolution.

Neuroscientist and Technologist Dr. Poppy Crum will share her brilliant insights on bridging the gap between rapidly evolving technology and more effective human interaction in a post-pandemic world. Dr. Crum will provide what promises to be a fascinating keynote, and she will also chat with me about some of the latest innovations in her field. Dr. Crum has spoken about the possibilities for using technology to create a new “era of the empath,” and I am looking forward to hearing her thoughts on how we can move forward with more empathy in the new normal.

To share some of the details of our exciting new product release, Muhi S. Majzoub, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer at OpenText, will take the virtual stage. Muhi will detail new OpenText features that can help address organizations’ critical difficulties: managing remote work, overseeing ethical and sustainable supply chains, delivering optimal multichannel customer experiences, and protecting companies from cyberattacks and data breaches.

I’ll be exploring how businesses can rethink their strategies and embrace new ways to work, with advances in cloud computing that can integrate people, systems and things for greater adaptability in a world that pivots fast. With the capabilities to access, use and analyze information, leadership teams can gain the deep insights they need to ensure resilience and growth. I’ll be speaking with leaders from global organizations who understand, each in a unique way, the value of digital acceleration and information management.

Technology and Humanity at a Crossroads

The new world is here. Organizations are evolving, using powerful technologies and information to rethink their strategies, ultimately reaching new heights of success, justice and impact.

It is time to rethink the future. We can deploy technology to overcome our greatest obstacles—whether by supporting research to identify and develop vaccines, creating ethical AI to eliminate racial bias in justice systems, ensuring sustainability in our supply chains or ushering in the future of work to live more balanced lives.

The future is brighter, bolder and kinder.

Join us at OpenText World 2020 to be part of the Greatest Rethink in human history. I look forward to seeing you there.