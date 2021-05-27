OpenText wins three Telly Awards

We are thrilled to announce that our exceptionally talented, creative and resourceful Video team at OpenText™ has won three awards in the 42 Annual Telly Awards for video excellence in branded content: silver in Branded Content – Use of Stock Footage, silver in Branded Content – Social Impact, and bronze in Branded Content – Remote Production.

The past year has presented significant challenges to traditional video publishing, requiring our Video team to adopt new modes of working that ensured seamless digital collaboration.

“After a year that turned the concept of video production on its head, I could not be more proud of these wins, and the amazing Video team here at OpenText,” said Kurtis Thomas, Manager, Video Marketing at OpenText.

See below for more details on our awards.

The world is not changing. It has changed. These changes are deep. Structural. Lasting.

We must use this opportunity to rethink on a massive scale. Rethink the nature of humanity and the evolution of our species on every level: Economic, Societal, Technological, Individual, Environmental, Educational, Geopolitical, Industries. There has never been a more important time for such a “Great Rethink.” A new equilibrium is emerging, spurred on by the fastest, most meaningful technology disruption—ever. In less than a year, we’ve seen the rapid rise of low-touch economies and digital supply chains, an unrelenting acceleration of Industry 4.0, and entirely new approaches to how we eat, work, shop and live.

Branded Content – Social Impact: “Diagnosing cancer with technology: How Philips is changing oncology”

Every second counts when diagnosing cancer. Relying on patient care solutions from OpenText to save time, Phillips Healthcare is able to turn its focus towards saving lives. See how this leading healthcare technology company transforms oncology treatment using OpenText™ Exceed TurboX.

Branded Content – Remote Production: “San Jose Sharks drive fan engagement with OpenText Digital Asset Management for SAP Solutions”

NHL hockey team accelerates access to multimedia using OpenText™ Digital Asset Management for SAP Solutions for high volume video production.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies. Winners are selected for recognition based on excellence in the following areas: Branded Content, Commercials & Marketing, Immersive & Mixed Reality, Non-Broadcast, Series / Shows / Segments and Social Video.

The full list of the 42nd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.