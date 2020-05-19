OpenText fax and Epic are integrated!

Each day, volumes of critical information are sent to and from doctors, patients, pharmacies, laboratories, healthcare providers and insurance companies. These documents are often urgent, protected from unintentional exposure and confidential. Secure, timely and reliable delivery is essential for patient-focused and cost-conscious healthcare organizations. The most common way to exchange this information in healthcare is…fax.

Yes, fax. Why?

Fax is secure. It’s a point-to-point communication between sender and receiver, that isn’t subject to interception, malware, viruses or tampering. It protects protected health information (PHI) exchange in ways that many other solutions, such as email, do not.

Fax supports HIPAA compliance. Compliance is paramount in healthcare and digital fax increases HIPAA compliance, such as limiting its exposure to unintended recipients and keeping content secure between sender and receiver.

Fax is a universally accepted form of transmission. Dr. Jones can send a fax, and Dr. Smith can receive a fax. While interoperability traction still suffers, there is currently no other interoperable form of exchange ubiquitously adopted in healthcare.

Fax provides an audit trail of the document transmission for traceability and auditability of faxed documents.

Digital fax solutions eliminate paper exchange and fax machines, reduce compliance risk and simplify faxing across the entire organization. A certified integration with Epic further simplifies fax within the EHR application.

OpenText fax and Epic certified integrations

All OpenText™ fax solutions allow users to send PHI and other confidential information by fax directly within Epic without any additional software. Key capabilities include:

Simplify faxing with an integration leveraging Epic Print Services which allows users to send faxes directly from Epic

Improve productivity by automatically routing inbound faxes to users, groups and network folders

Ensure fax delivery and simplify administration with real-time tracking of sent and received patient information exchange, including the status of sent faxes within Epic

Increase visibility with comprehensive analytics that identify system performance, volume statistics, and delivery information

Improve compliance with HIPAA-specific account settings to protect the security and privacy of PHI

OpenText has the most digital fax integrations in the healthcare industry, to optimize how healthcare organizations send, receive, and manage digital faxes to increase the security and compliance of patient information exchange, improve operational efficiency and increase patient care. And now, every single digital fax solution is integrated with Epic and available in the App Orchard.

Find information about each certified integration with Epic available on App Orchard!

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.