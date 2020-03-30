Millennial perspective on driving innovation and mentorship

Deep in digital transformation, the insurance industry must lean into the future to meet the needs of a modern workforce and user base.

The conditions call for ingenuity; and, as a millennial woman in technology, Nidhi Ramakant relishes the challenge. She serves as Technical Product Manager for MedPro Group, the leading provider of healthcare liability insurance in the United States, and the founder and creator of the Women in Technology CCM User Community, a group built on mentorship.

What drives you professionally?

I have a diverse background but I’ve always been intrigued by the insurance industry. I thrive on technical and management challenges, so I wanted to add insurance to my domain expertise.

How does your driven nature serve you working in the insurance industry?

Insurance is a complex business. You must understand how ratings work, how forms are triggered: the rules for how many variations of one particular problem can exist is mind-blowing. Still, producing communications is our bread and butter and insurance companies must constantly keep evolving and elevating their practices because the business is changing at a very fast pace.

How do you bring a millennial perspective to transformation?

Finding solutions from a millennial perspective is the basis of where I start my innovation. Some areas need some major redesigning to serve younger users who are very hands-on, they want to handle things themselves. For instance, our marketing team needs to generate content on the fly, so we’re looking at web content management and I’m driving that as part of our overall redesign.

Also, end users are changing. They are going to be millennials too, so we want thought leadership that can bring new, innovative ideas to improve their experience by delivering targeted and engaging communications.

What does the future hold for the insurance industry?

Automation and use of data would make our practices and our users more productive. There is so much data that we don’t even know how to use it all. We can increase technology expertise with people who can drive solutions that will help us improve the digital experience.

What is your leadership style?

I am more of a transformational leader. I like it when we can get in a room, brainstorm and involve people from the inception of what we are planning to do.

What guidance would you give to someone just starting out?

It’s a tough industry to keep up with, but you will get there. Ask for help when you need it.

I’d also encourage those getting started, especially women, to advocate for change. When I would attend conferences, I would mostly see men. There are different challenges that women face, such as childcare or juggling other responsibilities. I have faced those challenges and found solutions for most of them.

I encourage women to build technical expertise to increase job opportunities. I started the Women in Technology group so we can gather to talk about challenges we face, not just from a woman’s perspective, but from a leadership and mentoring perspective. If I could help someone in the community that would be a great way to pay it forward.

Ramakant continues to carve a confident path for herself and others. To read more about women in technology and how they are leading innovation, please visit the Women in Technology CCM User Group website. This Q&A is part of the customer spotlight series. For more information on customer successes and our loyalty program, visit the Elite website.