News & Events

Learn about functional test automation with AI and codeless testing

November 4, 2024 at 11:00am-12:00pm ET Revolutionize your functional testing strategy and stay ahead in a constantly changing digital space. Get at the forefront of this…

Grace Bickerstaff profile picture
Grace Bickerstaff

October 21, 20242 minute read

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
mid-shot of man working at open laptop; icons float over keyboard indicating, testing, quality, and security.

November 4, 2024 at 11:00am-12:00pm ET
 
Revolutionize your functional testing strategy and stay ahead in a constantly changing digital space. Get at the forefront of this revolution and learn how to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to transform test automation and codeless scripting in the upcoming OpenText™ webinar: Revolutionizing functional test automation with AI and codeless testing. 

Discover the future of automated functional testing

Find out how cutting-edge AI technologies and codeless testing are reshaping the software testing landscape. Join us as we look into the future of automated functional testing and see what it can do for you.

Explore the power of AI in recognizing objects with AI object detection capabilities. See how AI-driven tools can seamlessly transition from manual to automated testing. Also, uncover the simplicity and efficiency of codeless testing, where creating automation is as easy as drag-and-drop.

What you will learn

You will leave the webinar with a better understanding of

  • The role of AI in enhancing functional test automation through object detection
  • How generative AI can transform manual test creation into automated processes
  • The ease and effectiveness of codeless testing
  • Practical insights to implement these technologies in your projects

An interactive experience

Influence the discussion by voting on specific topics and engaging with our expert panel. We want to hear from you! This interactive approach ensures the content is relevant to your needs and interests.

Don’t miss out!

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of software testing. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or new to the field, there’s something for everyone. Together, we can embrace the future of functional test automation. Register now and take the first step towards revolutionizing your test automation processes!

Register now and secure your spot!

Share this post

Share this post to x. Share to linkedin. Mail to
Grace Bickerstaff avatar image

Grace Bickerstaff

Grace Bickerstaff is a Product Marketing Manager at OpenText with about 5 years of marketing experience in the software industry. She holds a degree in Marketing from the University of North Texas and has a background in digital marketing and sales enablement. At OpenText, Grace drives the development and execution of go-to-market strategies for OpenText cloud-based performance engineering solutions.

See all posts

More from the author

Navigate the complexities of performance testing
News & Events

Navigate the complexities of performance testing

Performance testing stands as a critical pillar ensuring the robustness and efficiency of applications. Yet beneath its seemingly straightforward premise lies a labyrinth of complexities…

3 minute read

“World Quality Report 2023-2024: The future up close” is now available!
DevOps

“World Quality Report 2023-2024: The future up close” is now available!

World Quality Report is back for its 15th edition! The only global report of its kind analyzes the latest in quality engineering and software testing…

5 minute read

Transform performance engineering with the OpenText LoadRunner family
DevOps

Transform performance engineering with the OpenText LoadRunner family

With the OpenText acquisition of Micro Focus, many might be wondering, “What now?” The acquisition has taken the industry by storm, but what does it…

2 minute read

Stay in the loop!

Get our most popular content delivered monthly to your inbox.

Sign up

How can we help?