Learn about functional test automation with AI and codeless testing

November 4, 2024 at 11:00am-12:00pm ET



Revolutionize your functional testing strategy and stay ahead in a constantly changing digital space. Get at the forefront of this revolution and learn how to leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to transform test automation and codeless scripting in the upcoming OpenText™ webinar: Revolutionizing functional test automation with AI and codeless testing.

Discover the future of automated functional testing

Find out how cutting-edge AI technologies and codeless testing are reshaping the software testing landscape. Join us as we look into the future of automated functional testing and see what it can do for you.

Explore the power of AI in recognizing objects with AI object detection capabilities. See how AI-driven tools can seamlessly transition from manual to automated testing. Also, uncover the simplicity and efficiency of codeless testing, where creating automation is as easy as drag-and-drop.

What you will learn

You will leave the webinar with a better understanding of

The role of AI in enhancing functional test automation through object detection

How generative AI can transform manual test creation into automated processes

The ease and effectiveness of codeless testing

Practical insights to implement these technologies in your projects

An interactive experience

Influence the discussion by voting on specific topics and engaging with our expert panel. We want to hear from you! This interactive approach ensures the content is relevant to your needs and interests.

Don’t miss out!

Don’t miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of software testing. Whether you’re a seasoned expert or new to the field, there’s something for everyone. Together, we can embrace the future of functional test automation. Register now and take the first step towards revolutionizing your test automation processes!

Register now and secure your spot!