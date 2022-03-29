It’s time to move away from legacy applications  

It’s time to modernize and improve your existing systems and technology investments to keep pace with the changing needs of your business and employees. Moving away from your existing legacy applications like IBM FileNet is no small task—it’s a big decision that requires a strategic plan to manage potential risks, address daily challenges, and build a stronger path forward. Your business is unique. That’s why a move like this requires methodical planning and support from a trusted partner.

Why move? Why now?

You likely have IT administrators who have spent years customizing, managing, and maintaining your existing system. Some teams may also have grown accustomed to existing applications and maintaining the status quo instead of exploring the possibilities to modernize and move the business forward.

This move isn’t about undoing all of the hard work your organization has already done or disregarding past technology investments—it’s about making improvements that have an impact. The longer you wait to modernize infrastructures and build a stronger foundation, the harder it is to support future business growth and the evolving needs of a modern workforce.

What’s in it for your business?

Focus on the return on experience (ROE) and not just the return on investment (ROI) when purchasing new technologies. Improving daily employee experiences can impact ROI by reducing barriers and increasing productivity. That’s why OpenText experts measure the value of implementing new technology or solutions through a value equation that considers both ROI and ROE.

The pain points your employees face while performing their daily tasks impact productivity, motivation, and overall employee experiences. As legacy applications like IBM FileNet present more challenges, those daily pain points become a source of frustration and friction, drastically impacting your business.

If your legacy applications are deeply integrated across your organization and within multiple departmental processes, these negative experiences become amplified. It’s important to get ahead of these issues and start thinking about what kind of impact removing these challenges will have on your stakeholders, their line of business processes and their daily tasks.

Planning your path to modernization

Decommissioning can be extremely complicated depending on how deeply embedded your existing system is within your organization and business processes.

You need a scalable information management solution. For some organizations, that also means adopting cloud-based solutions and implementing a cloud strategy. For others, it means finding solutions that enable a more flexible path to the cloud with room to transition gradually to a cloud-based platform.

Whether your organization already has a cloud strategy, is ready to transition to cloud-based solutions or is just starting to think about the benefits of the cloud, you need to find the best path forward to achieving digital agility that:

Unites information ecosystems

Governs information securely

Leverages information holistically

Our approach to accelerated modernization

OpenText has helped many organizations modernize their information management infrastructure, improving business processes, boosting productivity, and paving the way for future-proof solutions that evolve with the business.

The OpenText Accelerated Modernization Program (AMP) provides a phased approach to recharge your tired legacy applications and prepare for future business needs.

Why a phased approach?

OpenText experts work with you and your stakeholders to understand:

Your organization’s unique business requirements

How this project will impact multiple areas of your business

How this move fits into your strategic initiatives

A comprehensive plan based on use cases, pain points, and potential impact and benefits, paired with strong business justification, will prepare stakeholders to think big. A methodical approach ensures the steps taken align with the big picture, deliver an improved digital-first infrastructure agile enough to support complex business processes, and provide value as your business progresses through this transformation journey. We help you reimagine what’s possible.