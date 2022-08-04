Increase security with customer-managed encryption

Organizations need a secure path to the cloud in a Zero Trust world. Concerns over security can be a barrier for organizations transitioning to cloud-based solutions. When planning data encryption deployments, security and risk management leaders must develop an enterprise-wide encryption key management strategy to prevent data loss and other security risks.

As a global leader in information management, OpenText™ continues to invest in its journey to cloud-based solutions and is dedicated to both powering and protecting businesses. Project Titanium, which was announced in June 2022 alongside Cloud Editions (CE) 22.2, solidifies this strategic position, giving customers the simplicity, flexibility, and trust to thrive in today’s accelerating world through cloud-based information management. With CE 22.3, OpenText has strengthened our offerings in public and private cloud, with innovations designed to help our customers empower workforces, better serve customers and build a more secure and safer world.

OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 22.3 now offers bring-your-own-key (BYOK) in the new customer-managed content encryption Key Mediator for OpenText™ Extended ECM and Documentum giving encryption key control to customers.

The new Key Mediator product is completely owned by the customer. It facilitates the mediation of encryption and decryption operations between a customer’s external Key Management Service or Hardware Security Module and OpenText ECM applications: OpenText Extended ECM, OpenText Documentum and OpenText™ Archive Center for SAP. Customers can store their key on Google GCP, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure key management or Hardware Security Module (Vault).

OpenText ECM applications already protect the documents with multiple levels of encryption, and now with the Key Mediator, customers can bring their own master key, and benefit from added protection. They have the peace of mind that their documents cannot be opened without the master key, which they own and store separately. The customer can rotate encryption keys on a regular basis.

