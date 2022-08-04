CloudContent ServicesIntegrationProduct UpdatesSecurity

Increase security with customer-managed encryption

How bring-your-own-key (BYOK) encryption helps increase security in the cloud

Photo of OpenText Content Cloud Team OpenText Content Cloud TeamAugust 4, 2022
Organizations need a secure path to the cloud in a Zero Trust world. Concerns over security can be a barrier for organizations transitioning to cloud-based solutions. When planning data encryption deployments, security and risk management leaders must develop an enterprise-wide encryption key management strategy to prevent data loss and other security risks.

Build a more secure world

As a global leader in information management, OpenText™ continues to invest in its journey to cloud-based solutions and is dedicated to both powering and protecting businesses. Project Titanium, which was announced in June 2022 alongside Cloud Editions (CE) 22.2, solidifies this strategic position, giving customers the simplicity, flexibility, and trust to thrive in today’s accelerating world through cloud-based information management. With CE 22.3, OpenText has strengthened our offerings in public and private cloud, with innovations designed to help our customers empower workforces, better serve customers and build a more secure and safer world.

Increase information protection with customer-managed content encryption

OpenText™ Content Cloud CE 22.3 now offers bring-your-own-key (BYOK) in the new customer-managed content encryption Key Mediator for OpenText™ Extended ECM and Documentum giving encryption key control to customers.

The new Key Mediator product is completely owned by the customer. It facilitates the mediation of encryption and decryption operations between a customer’s external Key Management Service or Hardware Security Module and OpenText ECM applications: OpenText Extended ECM, OpenText Documentum and OpenText™ Archive Center for SAP.  Customers can store their key on Google GCP, Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure key management or Hardware Security Module (Vault).

A diagram that shows how OpenText Key Mediator acilitates the mediation of encryption and decryption operations between a customer’s external Key Management Service or Hardware Security Module and OpenText ECM applications: OpenText Extended ECM, OpenText Documentum and OpenText™ Archive Center for SAP.
OpenText Key Mediator enables customer-owned encryption key

OpenText ECM applications already protect the documents with multiple levels of encryption, and now with the Key Mediator, customers can bring their own master key, and benefit from added protection. They have the peace of mind that their documents cannot be opened without the master key, which they own and store separately. The customer can rotate encryption keys on a regular basis.

Learn more about CE 22.3

OpenText Content Cloud CE 22.3 introduces other enhancements that help you master modern work by empowering workforces, improving operational efficiency and ensuring information protection:

  • Simplified integrations with critical business systems.  Core Content CE 22.3 provides a new public UI widget to enable easy integration between Core Content and critical LOB application systems for Sales, HR, and Finance such as ServiceNow and more. Read the Core Content innovation story to learn more.
  • Secure print controls for pharmaceutical manufacturers.  OpenText™ Documentum for Quality & Manufacturing adds new capability for current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). Read the Documentum for Life Sciences innovation story to learn more.

Gain the information advantage to master modern work

Learn how OpenText can help your organization embrace new ways of work!

Photo of OpenText Content Cloud Team

OpenText Content Cloud Team

The OpenText Content Cloud offers a broad and deep suite of content management products, providing end-to-end solutions that help organizations maximize the value and minimize the risk of their information. OpenText Content Services platforms and applications support diverse business and industry needs through extensive integration capabilities, full lifecycle management and intelligent automation.

