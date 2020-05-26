How you communicate with your customers has changed for good

The last 6 months have changed the way we all communicate – with friends, with family, with colleagues. This shift in the way people interact will also have a long-lasting impact on how consumers interact with brands and how those brands – your company – engage with consumers.

The recent global pandemic has accelerated digital transformation initiatives and changed the world of Customer Communications Management (CCM). Increasing demand for omnichannel communications and interactive correspondence via social, web and SMS channels, has driven CCM technology to evolve to meet new Customer Experience Management (CX) challenges.

Companies are now looking to leverage and extend their CCM platform to meet the new CX challenges, including:

Fully leveraging the power of intelligent interactive communications and supporting the accelerated shift to digital communications.

Increasing the frequency of communications to stay connected and ensure customers are well-informed and notified of newly available options, such as deferring loan or mortgage payments or reviewing business insurance cover.

Reducing customer churn with highly personalized communications designed to strengthen relationships with loyal customers, and establishing relationships with new ones, in a time of rapidly changing needs, requirements and expectations.

So, what are the available solutions, which one is right for your business’s unique challenges, and how do CCM solutions compare?

Two analyst reports – by IDC and Aspire – have recently been published and provide a comprehensive assessment of the CCM vendor landscape, with both placing OpenText’s CCM solutions in a leadership position. These reports provide third-party validation of Exstream’s product strengths and the OpenText™ CCM strategy.

The IDC MarketScape for Customer Communications Management 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45439320, March 2020) names OpenText as a leader for its strengths and breadth of capabilities.

“With the largest set of out-of-the-box deep integrations to enterprise business applications, such as SAP and Guidewire, and a broad partner ecosystem, Exstream can support a wide set of enterprise use cases.” – Marci Maddox, Research Director for IDC’s Enterprise Content Strategies program

“Customer references gave positive reviews on Exstream’s scalability and performance for high-volume processing.” – Marci Maddox, Research Director for IDC’s Enterprise Content Strategies program

The Aspire 2020 CCM Leaderboard (May 2020) recognized OpenText as the overall CCM Leader.

“With its accelerated shift to the cloud, redesigned interfaces for the majority of its CCM products, deeper integration, and an increasing focus on AI, we believe OpenText is very well placed to continue to shape the CCM market in the years ahead.” – Kaspar Roos, founder and CEO, Aspire

Download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC report here. Get Premium access to the Aspire report here.