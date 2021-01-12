How to delight customers with engaging experiences

What are your customers experiencing when they call your customer service team? Too often, when customers reach out for help in solving a problem or completing a business task, they feel dread in anticipation of the experience they might encountered to solving their problem.

Often, this feeling is well justified. Many customer service reps and case managers deal with manual or fragmented processes, and a lack of access to critical information.

How can you change that customer dread to customer delight?

Address common use cases to maximize operational efficiency

Here are some common, industry-specific use cases where the integration of processes and information can help your organization to deliver a better customer or citizen experience:

Public Sector & Government

Streamline business processes for citizens such as securing business licenses, driving licenses, permits, apply for passports, pay fines and penalty, planning applications for buildings, and other services.

such as securing business licenses, driving licenses, permits, apply for passports, pay fines and penalty, planning applications for buildings, and other services. Manag e fraud risk . Combine with AI to uncover falsified unemployment applications, fabricated tax information or recognize patterns that can indicate deceit.

Combine with AI to uncover falsified unemployment applications, fabricated tax information or recognize patterns that can indicate deceit. Streamline investigate security threats. Teams of data forensics experts can access all relevant information in one place to conduct thorough investigations.

Healthcare

Access, integrate and manage patient records and data that live in siloed applications and are required to complete business tasks such as admission, discharge or create a treatment plan.

Finance

S implify common customer business processes such as opening new accounts, applying for loans and mortgages, managing brokerage accounts and stock trading, validating dubious applications or activity.

such as opening new accounts, applying for loans and mortgages, managing brokerage accounts and stock trading, validating dubious applications or activity. Assist in fraud management using AI: Find abnormalities in loan applications

Streamline sales and uncover new upsell opportunities: Manage all the digital paperwork to onboarding new customers. Use AI to uncover new sales opportunities.

Manufacturing:

Support post-sales services and upgrades by streamlining field technician access to product installation guides, diagrams, drawings, and photos that reside in various application silos.

Eliminate content chaos and streamline workloads

OpenText offers a structured approach to help customer service reps and case managers gather, manage, and extract all the information needed to service customers in a familiar interface. With OpenText™ Extended ECM for Microsoft® Dynamics 365™, they have all the relevant information they need at their fingertips, in one single pane of glass, no matter where that content lives.

Extended ECM for Dynamics 365 surfaces content from Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, ERP or CRM systems like SAP and Salesforce, Office 365, or other siloed systems so that your front line service reps and case managers get all they need to solve customer issues.

Best of all, it ensures all critical information is automatically stored, managed, and classified ensuring superior records management and security, easy searchability, and compliance with applicable regulations.

Contact OpenText to learn help how to maximize operational efficiency and keep customers delighted.