How does OpenText Extended ECM accelerate sales processes?

Connecting content to key business processes across lead business applications can dramatically increase efficiencies and improve insights for different users across the Enterprise. In our latest demo video, you can see how an everyday business problem, such as a large sales order needing to be expedited for an important client, can be solved quickly and efficiently.

Microsoft Office 365

First, intelligent email/document capture allows you to make faster and more accurate decisions. An example here shows an email coming into Microsoft Outlook with important information about this sales order. This information is captured, then stored, managed and shared in a connected customer Business Workspace where metadata is automatically applied, other users can now collaborate on the content easily and quickly.

Capturing sales order information from an email, then storing, managing, and sharing that information in a connected customer Business Workspace.

Critical documents relevant to the process are also added and shared quickly through the customer Business Workspace.

Quickly share critical documents through the customer Business Workspace.

These additional new documents hold critical insights—enabling the users across different functions connected to SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft Office 365 to make better and faster decisions to keep the process moving forward.

Purchase order documents are critical to the overall process.

Salesforce

From within Salesforce, to continue to expedite the process, different users in various business functional areas now have access to the same content, so they don’t have to spend time and energy searching for missing information related to this customer.

Surface relevant content within the Salesforce user interface for faster access.

SAP

Then in SAP, various users in SAP can now process the order faster by having real-time access to information held in the shared customer Business Workspace. This will facilitate fast and accurate delivery of the order by providing the other users the contextual documents required.

Surface relevant content within the SAP user interface for faster access.

Explore the OpenText Extended ECM Platform

Watch Justin Bague, Senior Solution Consultant at OpenText™, as he walks through this short demo to show the power of connected content flowing across key business processes. Information travels seamlessly across multiple lead business systems (Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce and SAP) as an important sales order comes in and steps are taken to help expedite it.

Find out how to improve connected business processes in Office 365, Salesforce and SAP with OpenText™ Extended ECM.

Deliver an information advantage to empower your sales operations business processes. OpenText™ Extend ECM integrates lead business applications to add context to content by providing it when and where it’s needed most, for improved efficiency, decision-making power, and better business outcomes.