Getting the best performance from your Digital Asset Management system

Performance is an essential component when implementing any solution and is critical for acceptance by the end users, administrators, consumers, upstream and downstream processes/components. When implementing a Digital Asset Management (DAM) system, performance should be at the heart of the implementation, the overall experience and success of the solution. In other words, the solution should be designed keeping the performance criteria in mind. So, how do you get the best performance from your DAM system?

Performance

Performance is broadly determined by the load or the volume of transactions processed by the application, the response times or the time required for an application to respond, resources available to support the load, and performance bottlenecks or tuning.

Key factors to performance

There are numerous factors that impact performance. Addressing issues discovered in any of the factors listed below should provide a noticeable difference in performance:

Evaluate Server CPU and RAM requirements per component: The load and performance expected would drive the CPU and RAM ratios for each component. For example, the number of users, the number of image and video transformations, the amount of search, etc. OpenText Professional Services has formulas to determine capacity based on these.

Storage: Storage is critical when high performance is needed and is impacted by the read and write speeds of storage and working areas. The more the throughput, the better.

Network bandwidth: A high-speed network is important especially for actions that involve transfer of files and a good end to end experience.

Application tuning: Apart from hardware, storage, and network, tuning of the various applications involved in the architecture is critical to achieve high performance and to resolve bottlenecks.

Monitoring: Installing tools helps identify bottlenecks and to tune the application per environment by architecting a solution that removes contention.

Resources and bandwidth of the testing tool used to measure the performance metrics: The testing tool used should be able to accurately report on the load tests run and should have sufficient resources and bandwidth available, so that it does not cause any bottlenecks in the load tests.

OpenText™ Media Management (OTMM) can fulfill your DAM needs and can be architected to achieve the performance you desire. OpenText Media Management and OpenText Professional Services are uniquely positioned to support your performance goals with our experience in architecting solutions based on the customer’s business requirements, loads, response times and our connection to OTMM engineering for support.

OpenText Professional Services has the knowledge and expertise to help you manage and get the most out of your DAM. To find out more, please contact us.

Author: Nisha Thomas, Lead Consultant Professional Services