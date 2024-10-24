Gambling with compliance – play your cards right with electronic invoicing

The roulette wheel of e-Invoicing mandates keeps on spinning, nobody knows where in the world the “pill” (as the roulette ball is traditionally known) will land next, and when it does e-Invoicing suddenly becomes the only game in town. And it can be a bitter pill to swallow, with complex technical and legal requirements forced on businesses, and significant penalties for non-compliance – so it’s a high-stakes game.

As we gear up for OpenText World we invite you to join us in Las Vegas from November 19-21, where you can join our session on Thursday 21, titled “Tame the e-Invoicing Tornado: Don’t get left behind.”

This session is designed to help you navigate the complexities of electronic invoicing mandates with confidence and ease.

Take the risk out of e-Invoicing

OpenText Trading Grid e-Invoicing is a sure-fire winner for multinational businesses faced, providing a comprehensive end-to-end solution that can support all of your invoice use cases from paper and PDF to mandatory national portals – and everything in between. Join us to discover how our fully managed, “white glove” service can be a game-changer, alleviating the burdens of e-Invoicing within your business, proactively monitoring and managing to ensure you remain compliant. We handle the complexities, so you don’t have to.

Stacking the odds in your favor: Business Network solutions

Just like in a casino, where having the right strategy can turn the odds in your favor, OpenText offers a suite of solutions designed to give your business the upper hand. At OpenText World 2024, you’ll have the chance to explore our broader Business Network solutions that enable you to go beyond e-Invoicing and digitally transform your entire business.

Keynote and breakout sessions

Our keynote sessions will feature insights from OpenText’s CEO and CPO, focusing on the future of supply chain management and how AI and IoT are reshaping the landscape. With our largest-ever lineup of Business Network customer speakers, you’ll hear directly from industry leaders who have successfully navigated supply chain challenges using our innovative solutions.

Check out the schedule of Business Network sessions, demos and events at OpenText World in this blog.

Live demos and interactive experiences

Throughout the conference, you can experience live demonstrations of our latest technologies. These will include the Trading Grid Command Center and the advanced Aviator IoT solution. These demos will show you how AI-powered supply chain visibility transforms your operations, much like a winning hand in poker.

Business network demo stations including e-Invoicing

Visit our large Expo Hall to see our solutions in action and speak with our senior solution consultants. The following demo stations will be available:

Scalable B2B integrations and Connected Communities. Live demos will include B2B Integration Foundation with NetSuite and MS Dynamics adapters, and Core Collaboration Access product Electronic Invoicing with live demo of Trading Grid e-Invoicing Asset Traceability with live demos of Aviator IoT and Product Traceability Service (formerly GPAS) Supply Chain Insights with live demo of brand-new Command Center with Integration Monitor

Our keynote sessions, featuring OpenText’s CEO and CPO, will dive into the future of supply chain management and will focus on how AI and IoT are reshaping the landscape. We’re also delivering our largest-ever lineup of Business Network customer speakers. You’ll hear directly from industry leaders who have successfully navigated supply chain challenges using our innovative solutions.

You will have the opportunity to take part in brand-new interactive learning experiences, such as product and innovation labs:

Order-to-cash (O2) – no registration needed, all skill levels

– no registration needed, all skill levels Command Center, including Ask the Aviator – no registration needed, all skill levels

– no registration needed, all skill levels Aviator IoT – no registration needed, all skill levels

– no registration needed, all skill levels Command Center: Integration Monitor Data Exploration & Sharing. Sign up online. Attendees who participate in innovation lab will receive a giveaway.

Why Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is synonymous with high stakes and bold moves, making it the perfect setting for OpenText World 2024. Every spin of the roulette wheel brings a mix of risk and reward. So too do the decisions you make in managing your supply chain. In this city of endless possibilities, we’re bringing together the best minds. We’re also showcasing the latest innovations to help you navigate the complexities of global trade with confidence.

At OpenText World, you’ll find the tools and insights to make informed decisions and stay ahead of the curve. Whether it’s leveraging AI for predictive analytics or using IoT for real-time visibility, our solutions help you turn challenges into opportunities. Join us in Las Vegas to discover how you can stack the odds in your favor. Ensure your business is ready for whatever comes next.

For more information about OpenText World 2024 please check HERE.