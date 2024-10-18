OpenText World 2024: Are supply chain control towers enough?

As one of the busiest airports in the U.S., Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas handles a large volume of commercial, private, and charter flights. The airport’s air traffic control tower is critical in managing these flows and keeping the busy air space safe and organized.

At 352 feet (107 meters) tall, the control tower at Harry Reid International is one of the tallest in the United States. In addition to being a dominant architectural feature at the airport, with excellent views over the surrounding area, the control tower is equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This includes advanced radar systems, communication equipment, and safety systems to help it meet its demanding task.

From air traffic control to supply chain processes

Since the 1990s, organizations have tried to apply the control tower concept to their supply chains. Yet, unlike the air traffic control towers that inspired them, supply chain control towers have lacked a common definition and operating guidelines. As a result, the idea of a sophisticated and comprehensive control tower has often turned into a dashboard of key metrics pertaining only to a specific function, such as logistics.

However, solutions for supply chain visibility are evolving. As opposed to siloed dashboards, companies are now focusing on cross-functional and data-centric solutions—labelled command centers to call attention to the change in the underlying approach.

Command centers seek to make supply chain insights more actionable by addressing critical issues such as gaps in data availability, lack of access to the right data, and issues with data quality. This requires fundamental changes in the enabling technology and processes for leveraging the generated insights.

How well do your supply chain visibility solutions support business needs?

Supply chain visibility is a top priority for most organizations. Yet, according to recent studies, many have gaps in achieving desired outcomes from their technology investments. 69% of operations and supply chain officers say tech investments have yet to fully deliver expected results, and only 12% of supply chain leaders believe that their investment strategy fully meets their supply chain’s needs.

If your organization has been disillusioned by the gap between expectations and reality regarding supply chain visibility, why not explore a new way of thinking?

