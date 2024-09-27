e-Invoicing mandates and updates: United Kingdom

September 2024

Embracing the future: HMRC announce consultation on mandatory e-Invoicing

The UK government has recently announced an exciting development that could revolutionize the way businesses handle invoicing. As part of a broader package of reforms, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will soon launch a consultation on the implementation of mandatory electronic invoicing (e-Invoicing) across UK businesses and government departments.

A step towards digital transformation

This consultation marks a significant step towards a digital-first approach, aiming to streamline administrative tasks, improve cash flow, boost productivity, and reduce errors in tax returns while enhancing overall business efficiency.

From the government’s perspective, this is seen as a key initiative in improving the UK’s tax system and helping to fix the foundations of the UK economy, and close the VAT gap, which at last count (2022-2023 tax year) was estimated to be approximately £8.1bn.

What does this announcement mean?

This is exciting news for all UK businesses. While e-Invoicing has been an option for businesses for many years, its adoption has been hampered by limitations derived from the European Union VAT Directive (Council Directive 2006/112/EC). This directive included provisions that allowed buyers to refuse electronic invoices, insisting on paper instead.

HMRC VAT Notice 700/63 outlines the conditions for e-Invoicing, transposing many key conditions from the EU VAT directive, including the obligation for buyer acceptance. This has been a major barrier to widespread adoption.

However, recent e-Invoicing mandates in Europe have reversed this restriction, preventing buyers from vetoing electronic invoices and mandating that all invoices be exchanged electronically.

The benefits of mandatory e-Invoicing

The implementation of a mandate will have many benefits, not just for the UK government, but for businesses.

Efficiency : Automating invoicing processes reduces manual errors and saves time.

: Automating invoicing processes reduces manual errors and saves time. Cost Savings : Lower administrative costs and faster payment cycles.

: Lower administrative costs and faster payment cycles. Environmental Impact : Reducing paper usage contributes to sustainability efforts.

: Reducing paper usage contributes to sustainability efforts. Tax compliance: Ensures adherence to the latest tax regulations and reduces the risk of compliance errors and fraud

Looking ahead

As HMRC prepares to gather input from businesses on how to best implement e-Invoicing, we encourage our customers to participate in the consultation process. Your feedback is invaluable in shaping a system that works for everyone.

As a global provider of e-Invoicing services, OpenText we have long supported the existing optional regime for B2B e-Invoicing in the UK and have been a key player in providing PEPPOL-based e-Invoicing solutions for the NHS. Our commitment to innovation and excellence means we are well-prepared to support any new mandatory regime that the UK government might propose.

We are committed to supporting our customers and prospects through this transition and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates as we navigate this exciting journey towards a more efficient and digital future.

For more details of HMRC’s announcement, see the official press release on the UK government’s website here. Learn more about OpenText e-Invoicing solutions.